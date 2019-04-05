World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Healthcare
  4. United Kingdom
  5. MailenDesign
  6. 2018
  7. Meadows Nursery / MailenDesign

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Meadows Nursery / MailenDesign

  • 02:00 - 5 April, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Meadows Nursery / MailenDesign
Save this picture!
Meadows Nursery / MailenDesign, © Kristen McCluskie
© Kristen McCluskie

© Kristen McCluskie © Kristen McCluskie © Kristen McCluskie © Kristen McCluskie + 39

Save this picture!
© Kristen McCluskie
© Kristen McCluskie

Text description provided by the architects. This re-modelling of a greenfield agricultural site creates nursery provision for 70 children aged 6 months to 5 years in stunning Northumberland farmland. Given its sensitive context it was necessary for the building to merge into the landscape and reflect the rural aesthetic of the surrounding agricultural vernacular.

Save this picture!
© Kristen McCluskie
© Kristen McCluskie

The building is arranged to frame the scenery while providing generous internal spaces and exterior play areas for. The scale and form aim to break up the mass to reduce the impact on the green belt and capitalise on solar gain and natural ventilation.

Save this picture!
© Kristen McCluskie
© Kristen McCluskie
Save this picture!
Concept
Concept
Save this picture!
© Kristen McCluskie
© Kristen McCluskie

The crisp volumes are clad in carefully detailed natural materials that complement the rural setting while remaining contemporary. Ecological performance is enhanced by sustainable technologies including solar hot-water heaters, rainwater capture and ground source heating. The building and site layout is befitting of its context and reduces impact on the openness of the green belt.

Save this picture!
© Kristen McCluskie
© Kristen McCluskie
Save this picture!
Section elevation
Section elevation
Save this picture!
© Kristen McCluskie
© Kristen McCluskie

The notion of house & home led the design to develop the formal concept around a series of nursery ‘houses’, each forming a space for the individual age groups. The new build part of the development is thus conceived as a cluster of three houses with children progressing gradually through the spaces as they grow up.

Save this picture!
© Kristen McCluskie
© Kristen McCluskie

The existing topography and new planting helps screen the major new build elements from view and the overall layout allows the nursery spaces to continue to have a connection to a protected shared south facing garden.

Save this picture!
© Kristen McCluskie
© Kristen McCluskie

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
MailenDesign
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Healthcare Architecture Healthcare Refurbishment Renovation United Kingdom
Cite: "Meadows Nursery / MailenDesign" 05 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/914238/meadows-nursery-mailendesign/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream