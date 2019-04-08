World
  The World's Most Liveable Cities in 2019

The World's Most Liveable Cities in 2019

The World's Most Liveable Cities in 2019
The World's Most Liveable Cities in 2019, Strandbar Herrmann. Vienna, Austria. Image © Christian Stemper, via Vienna Tourist Board
Strandbar Herrmann. Vienna, Austria. Image © Christian Stemper, via Vienna Tourist Board

For ten consecutive years, Vienna ranks first in the Mercer survey on cities with the best quality of life in the world. In this edition to the global ranking, eight Western European cities join the top ten, even when "trade tensions and populist undercurrents continue to dominate the global economic climate", as Mercer points out in its report.

In its 21st edition, the consultancy includes — for the very first time — a separate ranking on personal safety, with Luxembourg named the safest city in the world.

Mercer, which specializes in advising multinational companies in the transfer of employees, has evaluated more than 450 cities around the world. Their rankings take into account 39 factors divided into 10 categories, including socio-cultural, political and economic environment, medical and health considerations, educational and leisure opportunities, housing markets and natural environment. According to Mercer, the world's most liveable cities in 2019 are:

1. Vienna, Austria

Adria Wien at Danube Canal. Vienna, Austria.. Image © Christian Stemper, via Vienna Tourist Board
Adria Wien at Danube Canal. Vienna, Austria.. Image © Christian Stemper, via Vienna Tourist Board

2. Zurich, Switzerland

© <a href='https://www.flickr.com/photos/lschlagenhauf/31221045461/'>Lukas Schlagenhauf [Flickr]</a>, under license <a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nd/2.0/">CC BY-ND 2.0</a>. ImageZurich, Switzerland
© Lukas Schlagenhauf [Flickr], under license CC BY-ND 2.0. ImageZurich, Switzerland

3. Vancouver, Canada

© <a href='https://www.flickr.com/photos/justenoughfocus/33128408298'>Rick Schwartz [Flickr]</a>, under license <a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/2.0/">CC BY-NC 2.0</a>. ImageVancouver, Canada
© Rick Schwartz [Flickr], under license CC BY-NC 2.0. ImageVancouver, Canada

3. Munich, Germany

© <a href='https://www.flickr.com/photos/mariano-mantel/10354531996/'>Mariano Mantel [Flickr]</a>, under license <a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/2.0/">CC BY-NC 2.0</a>. ImageMunich, Germany
© Mariano Mantel [Flickr], under license CC BY-NC 2.0. ImageMunich, Germany

3. Auckland, New Zealand

© Klanarong Chitmung / Shutterstock.com. ImageAuckland, New Zealand
© Klanarong Chitmung / Shutterstock.com. ImageAuckland, New Zealand

6. Düsseldorf, Germany

© <a href='https://www.flickr.com/photos/collylogic/8216660229'>Simon Collison [Flickr]</a>, under license <a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/2.0/">CC BY-NC-ND 2.0</a>. ImageDüsseldorf, Germany
© Simon Collison [Flickr], under license CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. ImageDüsseldorf, Germany

7. Frankfurt, Germany

© Telesniuk. ImageFrankfurt, Germany
© Telesniuk. ImageFrankfurt, Germany

8. Copenhagen, Denmark

© LaMiaFotografia. ImageCopenhagen, Denmark
© LaMiaFotografia. ImageCopenhagen, Denmark

9. Geneva, Switzerland

Geneva, Switzerland. Image © Samuel Borges Photography
Geneva, Switzerland. Image © Samuel Borges Photography

10. Basel, Switzerland

© <a href='https://www.flickr.com/photos/blok70/23445007031/'>VV Nincic [Flickr]</a>, under license <a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/">CC BY 2.0</a>. ImageBasel, Switzerland
© VV Nincic [Flickr], under license CC BY 2.0. ImageBasel, Switzerland

11. Sydney, Australia

© <a href='https://www.flickr.com/photos/129440207@N08/25263520170/'>Kevin Rheese [Flickr]</a>, under license <a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/">CC BY 2.0</a>. ImageSydney, Australia
© Kevin Rheese [Flickr], under license CC BY 2.0. ImageSydney, Australia

11. Amsterdam, Netherlands

Amsterdam, Netherlands. Image © Ali Suliman
Amsterdam, Netherlands. Image © Ali Suliman

13. Berlin, Germany

© <a href='https://www.flickr.com/photos/danielmennerich/5882964063'>Daniel Mennerich [Flickr]</a>, under license <a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/2.0/">CC BY-NC-ND 2.0</a>. ImageBerlin, Germany
© Daniel Mennerich [Flickr], under license CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. ImageBerlin, Germany

14. Bern, Switzerland

© <a href='https://www.flickr.com/photos/d1mkavetrov/6146385011'>dmitry vetrov [Flickr]</a>, under license <a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/2.0/">CC BY-NC-ND 2.0</a>. ImageBern, Switzerland
© dmitry vetrov [Flickr], under license CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. ImageBern, Switzerland

15. Wellington, New Zeland

Wellington, New Zealand. Image © Victor Maschek
Wellington, New Zealand. Image © Victor Maschek

16. Toronto, Canada

© <a href='https://www.flickr.com/photos/39997856@N03/12765007753'>mariusz kluzniak [Flickr]</a>, under license <a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/2.0/">CC BY-NC-ND 2.0</a>. ImageToronto, Canada
© mariusz kluzniak [Flickr], under license CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. ImageToronto, Canada

17. Melbourne, Australia

© f11photo. ImageMelbourne, Australia
© f11photo. ImageMelbourne, Australia

18. Luxembourg, Luxembourg

Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Image © Sabino Parente
Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Image © Sabino Parente

19. Ottawa, Canada

© <a href='https://www.flickr.com/photos/anotherangle/28147868389'>Michael Muraz [Flickr]</a>, under license <a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/2.0/">CC BY-NC-ND 2.0</a>. ImageOttawa, Canada
© Michael Muraz [Flickr], under license CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. ImageOttawa, Canada

19. Hamburg, Germany

© <a href='https://www.flickr.com/photos/cfaobam/12508378114/'>Carsten Frenzl [Flickr]</a>, under license <a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/">CC BY 2.0</a>. ImageHamburg, Germany
© Carsten Frenzl [Flickr], under license CC BY 2.0. ImageHamburg, Germany

Find out all the details of the rankings here and the winners from 2018 edition here.

Cite: Nicolas Valencia. "The World's Most Liveable Cities in 2019" 08 Apr 2019. ArchDaily.

