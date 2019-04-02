Fikafabriken Shopping Street / small scale projects

+ 18

Text description provided by the architects. The renovation of a small konditorei in Tokyo has brought a new angle to the local shopping street. Fikafabriken is a small independent patisserie/cafe located in Setagaya, Tokyo. The concept of the shop is inspired by the Swedish culture of Fika'h which means 'coffee break' in Swedish, where people relax and communicate with each other with a cup of coffee or tea and some traditional sweets.

Since the original shop had been tucked away off the main street and hard to be found, the biggest goal of the extension and renovation plan was to push the facade forward to face the main shopping street so that people can easily recognize and stop by. The new eye-catching facade in light blue is unique as it is angled 45 degrees to the inside. It creates a nice, free triangular space in front of the new built-in display counter, which attracts people to step in and take a closer look.

Another feature of the facade is the floor-to-ceiling glass door. By applying a full-height clear glass (2500mm x 1800mm), the entrance gives a welcoming atmosphere to the shop even when the door is closed regardless of the weather. The 45-degree facade not only creates an elegant image but also provides a range of expression to the shop through the season, and allows the people to enjoy the culture of Fika in their everyday life.

By extending the floor space, the designer built a bar counter along the way from the new entrance to the existing dining area and kitchen inside the original shop. While offering up to 4 seats, the bar counter is also a perfect interior which provides a gateway that naturally leads the customers from the public street to a more private space for enjoying their tea time. The designer completed the renovation by simply adding new features instead of replacing original equipment and interiors, which embraces the relationship between a small konditorei and its community.