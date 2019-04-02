World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. Japan
  5. small scale projects
  6. 2018
  7. Fikafabriken Shopping Street / small scale projects

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Fikafabriken Shopping Street / small scale projects

  • 21:00 - 2 April, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Fikafabriken Shopping Street / small scale projects
Save this picture!
Fikafabriken Shopping Street / small scale projects, © Hiroki Kawata
© Hiroki Kawata

© Hiroki Kawata © Hiroki Kawata © Hiroki Kawata © Hiroki Kawata + 18

Save this picture!
© Hiroki Kawata
© Hiroki Kawata

Text description provided by the architects. The renovation of a small konditorei in Tokyo has brought a new angle to the local shopping street. Fikafabriken is a small independent patisserie/cafe located in Setagaya, Tokyo. The concept of the shop is inspired by the Swedish culture of Fika'h which means 'coffee break' in Swedish, where people relax and communicate with each other with a cup of coffee or tea and some traditional sweets.

Save this picture!
© Hiroki Kawata
© Hiroki Kawata

Since the original shop had been tucked away off the main street and hard to be found, the biggest goal of the extension and renovation plan was to push the facade forward to face the main shopping street so that people can easily recognize and stop by. The new eye-catching facade in light blue is unique as it is angled 45 degrees to the inside. It creates a nice, free triangular space in front of the new built-in display counter, which attracts people to step in and take a closer look.

Save this picture!
© Hiroki Kawata
© Hiroki Kawata
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Hiroki Kawata
© Hiroki Kawata

Another feature of the facade is the floor-to-ceiling glass door. By applying a full-height clear glass (2500mm x 1800mm), the entrance gives a welcoming atmosphere to the shop even when the door is closed regardless of the weather. The 45-degree facade not only creates an elegant image but also provides a range of expression to the shop through the season, and allows the people to enjoy the culture of Fika in their everyday life.

Save this picture!
© Hiroki Kawata
© Hiroki Kawata

By extending the floor space, the designer built a bar counter along the way from the new entrance to the existing dining area and kitchen inside the original shop. While offering up to 4 seats, the bar counter is also a perfect interior which provides a gateway that naturally leads the customers from the public street to a more private space for enjoying their tea time. The designer completed the renovation by simply adding new features instead of replacing original equipment and interiors, which embraces the relationship between a small konditorei and its community.

Save this picture!
© Hiroki Kawata
© Hiroki Kawata

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
small scale projects
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Coffee Shop Refurbishment Renovation Japan
Cite: "Fikafabriken Shopping Street / small scale projects" 02 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/914226/fikafabriken-shopping-street-small-scale-projects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream