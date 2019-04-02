World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. Mexico
  5. P11 Arquitectos
  6. 2019
  7. Studio 5.5 / P11 Arquitectos + Tao Arquitectura + Arq. Carlos Góngora

Studio 5.5 / P11 Arquitectos + Tao Arquitectura + Arq. Carlos Góngora

  • 10:00 - 2 April, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Studio 5.5 / P11 Arquitectos + Tao Arquitectura + Arq. Carlos Góngora
Save this picture!
Studio 5.5 / P11 Arquitectos + Tao Arquitectura + Arq. Carlos Góngora, © Eduardo Calvo Santisbón
© Eduardo Calvo Santisbón

© Eduardo Calvo Santisbón © Eduardo Calvo Santisbón © Eduardo Calvo Santisbón © Eduardo Calvo Santisbón + 37

  • Architects

    Arq. Carlos Góngora, P11 Arquitectos, Tao Arquitectura

  • Location

    Calle 7 No. 94 x 20 and 22 Col. San Antonio Cinta, Mexico

  • Category

    Offices

  • Architect in Charge

    Arturo Carrillo Ponce, José María Ortegón Góngora, Carlos Góngora Bolio

  • Other Participants

    Alfonso Rosado, Alejandra Suárez, Aide Chi, Alejandra Toledo, Erika Villagra, Daniela Ocampo, Ana Cristina Ortegón.

  • Area

    1937.5 ft2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Eduardo Calvo Santisbón
Save this picture!
© Eduardo Calvo Santisbón
© Eduardo Calvo Santisbón

Text description provided by the architects. Taller 5.5 is a space for the development of architecture, located north of the city of Merida in the state of Yucatan, in a rectangular area of ​​5.50 m x 40.00 m, with north-south orientation.

Save this picture!
© Eduardo Calvo Santisbón
© Eduardo Calvo Santisbón

When arriving the land we found ourselves with a series of distributed trees along this one and it is there when the idea of ​​generating a series of "patios" was born to be able to preserve them and to take advantage of the benefits of each one in particular, some by its shade, other contemplatives and even one for its insect repellent properties.

Save this picture!
© Eduardo Calvo Santisbón
© Eduardo Calvo Santisbón

Three unique patios are conceived, with different treatments, crossing them through a transition between the public and the private.

Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
Office - Interior
Office - Interior

The first patio is conceptualized as a public access plaza, which contains two of these trees, one of sour orange and one mulato stick. A linear concrete bench is proposed that runs longitudinally, in which you can be at any time of day under the shade of the trees and be able to "tomar el fresco" (a very Yucatecan custom). This aims to provide a friendly space for coexistence between the neighborhood and the user.

Save this picture!
© Eduardo Calvo Santisbón
© Eduardo Calvo Santisbón

The second, the heart of the building, is a contemplative and serene courtyard, which gives light and wind to all the spaces that have contact with it.

Save this picture!
© Eduardo Calvo Santisbón
© Eduardo Calvo Santisbón

The third is a totally private, arid, hard patio, in which the stone that protrude from the earth is conserved, with a different charm due to the amount of large-scale trees that exist around it.

Save this picture!
1st floor plan
1st floor plan
Save this picture!
Section E-E'
Section E-E'

Two white semi-closed volumes rest on a container wall in the manner of a horseshoe, leaving the front where the access plaza is located. These contain two private and rest area.

Save this picture!
© Eduardo Calvo Santisbón
© Eduardo Calvo Santisbón

A solid element of concrete contains the horizontal and vertical circulations, serving as a link element between the spaces. Completing the program, on the ground floor, the reception, the meeting room, the services and the workshop are located.

Save this picture!
© Eduardo Calvo Santisbón
© Eduardo Calvo Santisbón

The construction system is based on blocks, joists and concrete vaults. The apparent finishes are used to reduce the maintenance cost and the white color for a better illumination to the interior and to emphasize the shadows of the trees in the context as a screen wall.

Save this picture!
© Eduardo Calvo Santisbón
© Eduardo Calvo Santisbón

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
P11 Arquitectos
Office
Tao Arquitectura
Office
Arq. Carlos Góngora
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Mexico
Cite: "Studio 5.5 / P11 Arquitectos + Tao Arquitectura + Arq. Carlos Góngora" [Taller 5.5 / P11 Arquitectos + Tao Arquitectura + Arq. Carlos Góngora] 02 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/914224/studio-p11-arquitectos-plus-tao-arquitectura-plus-arq-carlos-gongora/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream