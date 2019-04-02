Studio 5.5 / P11 Arquitectos + Tao Arquitectura + Arq. Carlos Góngora

+ 37

Text description provided by the architects. Taller 5.5 is a space for the development of architecture, located north of the city of Merida in the state of Yucatan, in a rectangular area of ​​5.50 m x 40.00 m, with north-south orientation.

When arriving the land we found ourselves with a series of distributed trees along this one and it is there when the idea of ​​generating a series of "patios" was born to be able to preserve them and to take advantage of the benefits of each one in particular, some by its shade, other contemplatives and even one for its insect repellent properties.

Three unique patios are conceived, with different treatments, crossing them through a transition between the public and the private.

The first patio is conceptualized as a public access plaza, which contains two of these trees, one of sour orange and one mulato stick. A linear concrete bench is proposed that runs longitudinally, in which you can be at any time of day under the shade of the trees and be able to "tomar el fresco" (a very Yucatecan custom). This aims to provide a friendly space for coexistence between the neighborhood and the user.

The second, the heart of the building, is a contemplative and serene courtyard, which gives light and wind to all the spaces that have contact with it.

The third is a totally private, arid, hard patio, in which the stone that protrude from the earth is conserved, with a different charm due to the amount of large-scale trees that exist around it.

Two white semi-closed volumes rest on a container wall in the manner of a horseshoe, leaving the front where the access plaza is located. These contain two private and rest area.

A solid element of concrete contains the horizontal and vertical circulations, serving as a link element between the spaces. Completing the program, on the ground floor, the reception, the meeting room, the services and the workshop are located.

The construction system is based on blocks, joists and concrete vaults. The apparent finishes are used to reduce the maintenance cost and the white color for a better illumination to the interior and to emphasize the shadows of the trees in the context as a screen wall.