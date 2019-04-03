World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Store
  4. China
  5. X+Living
  6. 2019
  7. Chongqing Zhongshuge Bookstore / X+Living

Chongqing Zhongshuge Bookstore / X+Living

  • 20:00 - 3 April, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Chongqing Zhongshuge Bookstore / X+Living
Save this picture!
Chongqing Zhongshuge Bookstore / X+Living, © Feng Shao
© Feng Shao

© Feng Shao © Feng Shao © Feng Shao © Feng Shao + 15

  • Interiors Designers

    X+Living

  • Location

    3F-4F, Zodi Plaza, Yangjiaping District, Chongqing, China

  • Category

    Interior Design

  • Lead Architects

    Xiang Li

  • Design Team

    Huan Liu

  • Clients

    Shanghai Zhongshu Industrial Ltd

  • Area

    1300.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Feng Shao
Save this picture!
© Feng Shao
© Feng Shao

Text description provided by the architects. As one of the world’s largest inland city of mountains and rivers, Chongqing is a city full of surprises and wonderful and charming corners. Since ancient times, its landscape and numerous historical sites have attracted many ancient writers and calligraphers. Until today, Chongqing is still a city of attraction to everyone.

Save this picture!
© Feng Shao
© Feng Shao

Located on the 3rd and 4th Floor of Zodi Plaza, Yangjiaping, the Chongqing Zhongshuge greets visitors with a simple glass facade covered with text. Once inside, scattered “lampshade-shaped bookshelves” are found throughout the dark brown lobby. Visitors can feel as if they were in a bright and warm private study when they read in the warm light projected from inside the lampshades.

Save this picture!
© Feng Shao
© Feng Shao

On one corner of the lampshade-shaped lobby is a quiet reading corridor, with bookshelves extending down the hallway. The bookshelves reflect on the ground and form a tunnel of books that beckons visitors to follow it deeper into space and knowledge. On the other corner of the lobby are the children’s reading room, where the bookshelves are built colorful withdrawn Chongqing’s landscape, buildings, and transportation. Children may feel like in the charming Chongqing while reading in this room.

Save this picture!
© Feng Shao
© Feng Shao
Save this picture!
© Feng Shao
© Feng Shao

Further down the corridor and the children’s reading room is the main study, a “ladder hall” where the stair double as bookshelves and the mirrored ceiling overhead doubles the size of the already astonishing room. Space allows visitors to rest on the shelved steps and be immersed in books and thoughts.

Save this picture!
© Feng Shao
© Feng Shao

Up to the 4th floor from the “ladder hall” is a leisure area, where visitors can enjoy the aroma of coffee or a taste of good tea and immerse themselves into a tranquil world of different stories by reading. The “lampshade-shaped bookshelves” around create scattered booths at this area, in which visitors may gather with friends to have fun reading and enjoy their leisure time. Connected to the leisure area is the extensive reading hall, where works of great minds are listed and visitors are able to broaden their eyes and enrich their spiritual world.

Save this picture!
© Feng Shao
© Feng Shao
Save this picture!
3F Layout
3F Layout
Save this picture!
© Feng Shao
© Feng Shao

Zhongshuge Bookstore is a good place to read books, understand one’s life and meet others. It is hoped that visitors to it can not only read good and new books but also meet friends of the same interests.

Save this picture!
© Feng Shao
© Feng Shao

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
X+Living
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail Store Interior Design China
Cite: "Chongqing Zhongshuge Bookstore / X+Living" 03 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/914223/chongqing-zhongshuge-bookstore-x-plus-living/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Feng Shao

重庆钟书阁 / 唯想国际

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream