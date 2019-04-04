World
  CIFI Tianing Park Mansion / W&R Group

CIFI Tianing Park Mansion / W&R Group

  4 April, 2019
CIFI Tianing Park Mansion / W&R Group
CIFI Tianing Park Mansion / W&R Group, © Yijie Hu
© Yijie Hu

© Yijie Hu

  Architects

    W&R GROUP

  Location

    Changzhou, Jiangsu, China

  Category

    Store

  Lead Architects

    Jihua Yang

  Design Team

    Liangbin Zhu, Jiaying Zhang

  Area

    2600.0 m2

  Project Year

    2018

  Photographs

    Yijie Hu
© Yijie Hu
© Yijie Hu

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in Changzhou which has been one of the major towns in Jiangnan (the south of the Yangtze River) since ancient times. It maintains people’s hope for life and spiritual relations to Jiangnan-style architecture. Two major limitations can be found in this design.

© Yijie Hu
© Yijie Hu
© Yijie Hu
© Yijie Hu

First, since it is located among high buildings, usable land is limited. Second, the functions of a sales center should be fulfilled and then it will be transformed into a community center. With these two limitations, the designer reconsidered the relationship between building and the land and then decided to design a demonstration area by starting from “Jiangnan-style habitats”. Jiangnan-style habitats have two aspects. First, it creates residential buildings. Jiangnan-style habitats consist of the roof, well and wall. Second, it also refers to Jiangnan gardens that are both house and garden.

© Yijie Hu
© Yijie Hu
© Yijie Hu
© Yijie Hu
© Yijie Hu
© Yijie Hu

The demonstration area’s exhibition functions are in single motion trail. Different functions should be connected, which is consistent with sightseeing trajectory of Jiangnan gardens. It is necessary to solve people’s sight shifting when they visit the demonstration area so as to realize the goal of enabling visitors to experience different scenes. The shifting and penetration allow visitors to tour around the area unconsciously.

© Yijie Hu
© Yijie Hu
1F Plan
1F Plan
© Yijie Hu
© Yijie Hu

At the same time, they also can know the feeling of living in the south of the Yangtze River. Before entering the demonstration area, people need to go through a bamboo forest, which isolates the area from urban noises. Going through the bamboo forest, they can find two abstract walls and cross over the stone bridge. Then, the entrance of the residence and the garden appears. The main functional space is a model demonstration area. The shifting of walls and daylight makes people feel different scenes change: ponds, daylight, and walls. It creates the feeling of walking in lanes and alleys in Jiangnan architecture. Actually, lanes and alleys are auxiliary lines of residences. Servants walk outside the auxiliary line. We hope to present the space in a more interesting way in our building.

© Yijie Hu
© Yijie Hu
© Yijie Hu
© Yijie Hu

Residences in Jiangnan are an assembly architectural art from materials to structure. The wall, ground, roof, courtyard and water surface are made of a single material. White wall, brick ground and wooden roof are combined and constructed to build residential buildings in Jiangnan. In this design, we deconstruct building into components.

© Yijie Hu
© Yijie Hu

Project location

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Yijie Hu

常州旭辉铂悦天宁生活艺术馆 / 水石设计

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

