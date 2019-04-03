World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Germany
  5. Buero Wagner
  6. 2018
  7. The Black House / Buero Wagner

The Black House / Buero Wagner

  • 06:00 - 3 April, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
The Black House / Buero Wagner
Save this picture!
The Black House / Buero Wagner, © Florian Holzherr
© Florian Holzherr

© Florian Holzherr © Florian Holzherr © Florian Holzherr © Florian Holzherr + 21

Save this picture!
© Florian Holzherr
© Florian Holzherr

Text description provided by the architects. Rural areas in Germany are often characterized by urban sprawl, faceless villages and generic detached houses. This is especially the case for the eastern shore of Lake Ammersee, which lies inside Munich metropolitan region. A contrast is formed by a small black house that stands out from its surroundings solely on account of its carbonized facade. Unlike typical detached homes it is located between two existing houses an office building and a multifamily home. And although it directly adjoins the latter it does consciously distinguish itself from its setting, so that it is perceived as an independent building. In this manner, a further element is added to the existing heterogeneous ensemble.

Save this picture!
© Florian Holzherr
© Florian Holzherr

What particularly makes the quality of the building is the way the topography of the plot is exploited with rooms of different heights stacked together. From the outside, this is legible in the projections that denote the terrace and basement, but also in the shape of the roof. Inside, spaces and uses form one fluid entity, overlap and consequently create a variety of spatial situations. A large cutout in the concrete structure enables the space to flow outside towards a small forest with a little stream and help blur the border between inside and outside.

Save this picture!
© Florian Holzherr
© Florian Holzherr

The spatial allocation is reduced to a kitchen with a living and dining section on the ground floor and a bedroom with an open bathroom in the basement. While the entry area with the kitchen are on a level with the attached multifamily house, the floor of the raised dining area is aligned to the plot at ground level and extends through the large opening out towards the terrace. Specifically, two pivot windows allow the north and the west facade to be almost completely opened with a freecantilever. 

Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
Section
Section

of the corner. Similarly, the projection of the building can also be seen in the shape of the roof; the building has a flat roof that adjoins the apartment building, while a saddle roof tops the mezzanine floor.

Save this picture!
© Florian Holzherr
© Florian Holzherr

The shapes and materials chosen for the interior are unobtrusive. All the fittings such as kitchen, cupboards, doors and windows, but also the stairs are made of untreated, oiled oak. The panel heating system is integrated into the concrete ceilings, floors and walls, which all act as thermal energy storage. Simultaneously, this meant the floor and ceiling slabs required no further elaborate finishing. Instead these surfaces were sanded down to make the stone pattern more visible. The fair-face concrete walls and ceiling areas have been sandblasted. The architectural concept avoids any chemical treatment. Instead, the wooden façade has been sealed by being carbonized. The wooden boards are as a result both water-repellant and resistant to fungus. The house plays with aspects such as inside and outside, top and bottom, and due to its shape and the sparing use of materials it has a purist and clear feel.

Save this picture!
© Florian Holzherr
© Florian Holzherr

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Buero Wagner
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Sustainability Germany
Cite: "The Black House / Buero Wagner" 03 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/914220/the-black-house-buero-wagner/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream