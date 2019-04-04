World
  7. Las Delfinas House / Andrés Alonso

Las Delfinas House / Andrés Alonso

  • 08:00 - 4 April, 2019
Las Delfinas House / Andrés Alonso
Las Delfinas House / Andrés Alonso, © Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

© Gonzalo Viramonte

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Text description provided by the architects. The request was for 3 housing units on two floors with 2 bedrooms and a surface per unit of 100 m2, intended to be sold.  

The chosen site is a lot of irregular geometry, with exits to two streets that join in the North corner, and have a difference of elevation on the fronts of 2.50 m.  

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

A hundred-year-old forest of white quebrachos carpets the land and its surroundings which, together with the residential character, constitute the essence of the San Alfonso neighborhood, located in the city of Villa Allende in the province of Cordoba, Argentina.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

The idea of an architecture being respectful of its surroundings derived in a simple approach that conforms to the existing, by means of a volume that crosses the land passing between the trees, compressing itself in its midpoint on its North face, to adapt to the geometry of the ground. With a retreat of 3 meters on one of its sides, it allows a pedestrian circulation of footpaths, stairs and bridges, which generates the connectivity of the entrances, both public and private. 

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Said volume rests on a base of baked exposed brick, which levels the two streets, allowing to accommodate a double garage under the expansion deck of one of the units, while the garage of the third unit is accessed through the other street, where a courtesy parking space was also generated, thanks to the push-back of the wall that limits the outdoor pool. 

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

The units are resolved through a simple scheme that divides the social area to the ground floor, from the private area to the second floor. 

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

The communal space, where the pool and grill are located, was placed on the far side of the building wrapping it with a wall for more privacy. 

 The morphology of the building generates an optical effect on the observer, being veiled to him one of its sides. 

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

This way, focus is aimed at the paradigmatic aspect of an era, which has a certain exhibitionism as one of its symptoms. 

Through an architecture that suggests, without completely showing, it is intended to generate on the experimenter the desire to explore something of the enigmatic.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Cite: "Las Delfinas House / Andrés Alonso" [Casa Las Delfinas / Andrés Alonso] 04 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/914216/las-delfinas-house-andres-alonso/> ISSN 0719-8884

