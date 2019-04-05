Barnato Hall Addition / 26’10 south Architects

+ 26

Architects 26’10 south Architects

Location University of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, South Africa

Category Extension

Lead Architect Anne Graupner, Paul Devenish, Thorsten Deckler

Design Team Carla Rademan, Carla Gaum, Claire Barry, Kegan Stokes, Shani Fakir, Romeo Banza, Flint Shongwe, Ilze Wessels, Tebogo Ramatlo

Cliente Universidade de Witwatersrand

Area 22658.03 ft2

Project Year 2019

Photographs David Southwood, Nic Huisman

Text description provided by the architects. This is achieved by making use of the existing stair towers, thus saving on the cost of vertical circulation whilst providing a much-needed second lift, additional warden’s flat and a raised roof terrace with magnificent vistas. Open walkways, views into existing trees, the sound of water from a nearby pond and carefully scaled courtyards provide an airy and bright counterpoint to the double loaded corridors and inward focusing character of the existing building.

With a national shortfall of 250 000 beds (according to the Department of Higher Education) this project demonstrates a way to deliver policy compliant accommodation whilst breathing new life into existing facilities. The Barnato extension was delivered for 30% less than a new-build residence by carefully integrating it with the existing building.

Façade concept: Nationwide protests and debates regarding access to education and decolonisation prompted us to explore a new institutional identity for the extension to the fort-like building named after a major colonial randlord. The strict budget meant using off-the-shelf, low maintenance materials and keeping the form of the new buildings as simple as possible. In contrast, the new brick skin was envisaged as a beautiful, richly-textured quilt. Special bricks, sourced from local Corobrik yards, are inter-woven with a standard brick, complementing the existing building.

Known as ‘under the tree’ bricks, these specials are left-overs of commissioned ranges that could be acquired at a substantially lower cost. The facades present an unexpected blending of existing textures and colours, rooting the extension to its particular place on campus. By sharing the design values, arranging training and maintaining close, hands-on quality control, we could establish a productive dialogue with the brick supplier, main contractor and bricklayers. Differences are often used to divide people. The quilt of ‘odd-bin’ bricks celebrates diversity and the unique creativity that can be bred under constraint.