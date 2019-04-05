World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Dorms
  4. South Africa
  5. 26’10 south Architects
  6. 2019
  7. Barnato Hall Addition / 26’10 south Architects

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Barnato Hall Addition / 26’10 south Architects

  • 03:00 - 5 April, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Barnato Hall Addition / 26’10 south Architects
Save this picture!
Barnato Hall Addition / 26’10 south Architects, © David Southwood
© David Southwood

© Nic Huisman © Nic Huisman © Nic Huisman © Nic Huisman + 26

  • Architects

    26’10 south Architects

  • Location

    University of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, South Africa

  • Category

    Extension

  • Lead Architect

    Anne Graupner, Paul Devenish, Thorsten Deckler

  • Design Team

    Carla Rademan, Carla Gaum, Claire Barry, Kegan Stokes, Shani Fakir, Romeo Banza, Flint Shongwe, Ilze Wessels, Tebogo Ramatlo

  • Cliente

    Universidade de Witwatersrand

  • Area

    22658.03 ft2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    David Southwood, Nic Huisman
Save this picture!
© David Southwood
© David Southwood

Text description provided by the architects. This is achieved by making use of the existing stair towers, thus saving on the cost of vertical circulation whilst providing a much-needed second lift, additional warden’s flat and a raised roof terrace with magnificent vistas. Open walkways, views into existing trees, the sound of water from a nearby pond and carefully scaled courtyards provide an airy and bright counterpoint to the double loaded corridors and inward focusing character of the existing building.

Save this picture!
© David Southwood
© David Southwood
Save this picture!
Floor Plan - Site
Floor Plan - Site
Save this picture!
© Nic Huisman
© Nic Huisman

With a national shortfall of 250 000 beds (according to the Department of Higher Education) this project demonstrates a way to deliver policy compliant accommodation whilst breathing new life into existing facilities. The Barnato extension was delivered for 30% less than a new-build residence by carefully integrating it with the existing building.

Save this picture!
© Nic Huisman
© Nic Huisman

Façade concept: Nationwide protests and debates regarding access to education and decolonisation prompted us to explore a new institutional identity for the extension to the fort-like building named after a major colonial randlord. The strict budget meant using off-the-shelf, low maintenance materials and keeping the form of the new buildings as simple as possible. In contrast, the new brick skin was envisaged as a beautiful, richly-textured quilt. Special bricks, sourced from local Corobrik yards, are inter-woven with a standard brick, complementing the existing building. 

Save this picture!
© Nic Huisman
© Nic Huisman

Known as ‘under the tree’ bricks, these specials are left-overs of commissioned ranges that could be acquired at a substantially lower cost. The facades present an unexpected blending of existing textures and colours, rooting the extension to its particular place on campus. By sharing the design values, arranging training and maintaining close, hands-on quality control, we could establish a productive dialogue with the brick supplier, main contractor and bricklayers. Differences are often used to divide people. The quilt of ‘odd-bin’ bricks celebrates diversity and the unique creativity that can be bred under constraint.

Save this picture!
© Nic Huisman
© Nic Huisman

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
26’10 south Architects
Office

Product:

Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Other facilities Dorms Refurbishment Extension South Africa
Cite: "Barnato Hall Addition / 26’10 south Architects" [Dormitórios estudantis Barnato / 26’10 south Architects] 05 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/914214/barnato-hall-addition-26-10-south-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream