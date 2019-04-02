World
  Residence 35 / Charged Voids

Residence 35 / Charged Voids

  • 00:00 - 2 April, 2019
Residence 35 / Charged Voids
Residence 35 / Charged Voids, © Javier Callejas
© Javier Callejas

© Javier Callejas

  • 3D Visualizer

    Haneet Khanna

  • Structure Consultant

    Pankaj Chopra

  • Water Body

    Madhhu irritech; Uttam Singh

  • M S Fabricator

    Lohar creations; Anil Dhiman

  • Sculptor

    Hriday

  • Site area

    570.0 m2

  • Built up Area

    650.0 m2
© Javier Callejas
© Javier Callejas

Text description provided by the architects. To design a house for a 3-generation joint family. The concept was devised as a juxtaposition of 4 layered boxes with a parasol roof covering the space in between. This space transpired into a series of central volumes of the house, connected to each other in section.

© Javier Callejas
© Javier Callejas

The plan was organized in a way that the northern side of the site was utilized as a water body and courtyard that overlooked the main public space of the house.

Cross section
Cross section

The ground level housed the oldest generation's master bedroom, a guest room, kitchen etc. along with the public areas.

© Javier Callejas
© Javier Callejas

The puja was placed at the central vertical axis directly opposite the entrance. The entrance was through a double height wooden screen where the main doors were a combination of multiple shutters there by allowing varied opening sizes depending on the use.

© Javier Callejas
© Javier Callejas

The second level housed the 3 bedrooms for the 2 other generations while the third level housed the entertainment zone and the domestic help quarters.

Longitudinal section
Longitudinal section

The interconnecting volumes allowed for a connection between the various generations & also lent a grandeur to the interior space since the cross axes became free in the section.

© Javier Callejas
© Javier Callejas

The house is designed as a strong response to the extreme climate of Chandigarh since the large glass openings are only oriented to the northern side while the openings to the southern and western side are shaded by deep overhangs and vertical shading devices. Two terrace gardens on the second & third level reduce the heat gain from the roof.

© Javier Callejas
© Javier Callejas

Charged Voids
Stone

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors India
Cite: "Residence 35 / Charged Voids" 02 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/914208/residence-35-charged-voids/> ISSN 0719-8884

