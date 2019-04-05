MCI Headquarters Office Design / Bloomint Design

-
Architects
-
LocationGeneva, Switzerland
-
Category
-
Architects in ChargeCaroline Savin, Manu Bauzá, Caroline Jaussaud
-
Area3000.0 m2
-
Project Year2016
-
Photographs
-
ConstructionBat-mann
-
Illumination DesignAnoche
-
Graphic DesignJulio Fuentes
Text description provided by the architects. Contemporary workspace.
A balance between corporate design and social spaces.
The headquarters of the MCI company in Geneva was thought as a flexible space, promoting places for community interaction and introspection.
We acted in a space of 3,000 m2 inside a new building of 6,000 m2, placing the values of the company and people in the center of office design.