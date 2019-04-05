MCI Headquarters Office Design / Bloomint Design

+ 33

Construction Bat-mann

Illumination Design Anoche

Graphic Design Julio Fuentes

Manufacturers

Text description provided by the architects. Contemporary workspace.

A balance between corporate design and social spaces.

The headquarters of the MCI company in Geneva was thought as a flexible space, promoting places for community interaction and introspection.

We acted in a space of 3,000 m2 inside a new building of 6,000 m2, placing the values of the company and people in the center of office design.