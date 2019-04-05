  1. ArchDaily
  10:00 - 5 April, 2019
MCI Headquarters Office Design / Bloomint Design
© Margaret Stepien
  Construction

    Bat-mann

  Illumination Design

    Anoche

  Graphic Design

    Julio Fuentes
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Margaret Stepien
Text description provided by the architects. Contemporary workspace.

© Margaret Stepien
A balance between corporate design and social spaces.

Distribution 1
Distribution 1
Distribution 2
Distribution 2

The headquarters of the MCI company in Geneva was thought as a flexible space, promoting places for community interaction and introspection.

© Margaret Stepien
We acted in a space of 3,000 m2 inside a new building of 6,000 m2, placing the values of the company and people in the center of office design.

© Margaret Stepien
Project location

Bloomint Design
Office

Wood Steel Concrete

