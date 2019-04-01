This Illustrated Comic of Mies van der Rohe Features Text by Norman Foster

Save this picture! via Fundacio Mies van der Rohe

Agustín Ferrer Casas, in collaboration with the Fundacio Mies van der Rohe, has published an illustrated comic book charting the life and work of the renowned architect Mies van der Rohe. Featuring texts by Anatxu Zabalbeascoa and Norman Foster, MIES is a biopic inspired by Ferrer Casas’ reading of Mies van der Rohe: Menos es más by Anatxu Zabalbeascoa.

The graphic novel is part of the Foundation’s efforts to support new languages for the dissemination of knowledge of architecture that will be of interest to both professionals and those who want to learn about modern architecture through a rich, visual medium.

The graphic novel was born after a long process of research and documentation aimed at portraying the architect’s life as faithfully as possible while leaving space for a certain of level dramatization, as is common with all narrative fiction. The graphic medium through which Mies’ story is presented allowed the author to recreate the striking aesthetics of the buildings, monuments, designs, and environments that embodied Mies’ career throughout the 20th century.

The novel is being released at a time of many milestones associated with the celebrated architect: 50 years since his death, 90 years since the construction of his celebrated German Pavilion for the International Exhibition of Barcelona, and 100 years since the creation of the Bauhaus, which he once directed.

You can browse the graphic novel on Issuu here, or buy it at the official website here. The book was produced in collaboration with publisher Grafito Editorial.

News via: Fundació Mies van der Rohe