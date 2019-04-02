World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential
  4. The Netherlands
  5. bureau SLA
  6. 2017
  7. Oosterwold Co-living Complex / bureau SLA

Oosterwold Co-living Complex / bureau SLA

  • 01:00 - 2 April, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Oosterwold Co-living Complex / bureau SLA
Save this picture!
Oosterwold Co-living Complex / bureau SLA, © Filip Dujardin
© Filip Dujardin

© Filip Dujardin © Filip Dujardin © Filip Dujardin © Filip Dujardin + 20

  • Clients

    Stichting Bosveld, Frode Bolhuis

  • Engineering

    Van Zuilen Constructie Advies and W2N engineers

  • Consultants

    Van der Weele Advies, Groningen
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Filip Dujardin
© Filip Dujardin

Text description provided by the architects. In the rural area of Oosterwold, artist Frode Bolhuis dreamed of an alternative way of living. He asked architects Peter van Assche and Mathijs Cremers to design his dream house on a one-hectare potato field. The only problem was his very limited budget. To find the solution the architects came up with two preconditions to make the project possible: they suggested finding friends to join the project, since it is a lot cheaper to build several houses at the same time than just one. Luckily, Frode was able to find eight friends who shared his dream. The second precondition was that only the exterior would be designed, leaving the families complete freedom to decide on the interior. The limited budget became key feature in the project and resulted in a straightforward 100-meter-long slab containing a row of nine unique dwellings. The position of the building on the side of the plot leaves maximum space for the community garden.

Save this picture!
© Filip Dujardin
© Filip Dujardin
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Filip Dujardin
© Filip Dujardin

Architecturally three things are done to render the slab more distinctive. The building was raised one metre above the ground, so that it seems to float, the roof projects on all sides to provide protection from sun and the long communal porch makes it easy to make contact with the neighbors. Raising the building from the ground was both an aesthetic and functional a design decision. It allowed the residents to choose when and where the sewage system and water pipes would be located. Inside the building the families were allocated 160 sqm to be divided into living space. This allowed them to meet their own needs, by incorporating an artist’s studio, for example, or a large living room. They were also allowed to place four windows and two doors in the outer walls to match the interior. No frames were used in between the glass to create an overall diverse but uncluttered façade.

Save this picture!
© Filip Dujardin
© Filip Dujardin

Common building materials are used to achieve an exceptionally well insulated basis within the budget. Floor, roof and adjoining walls were built as hollow wooden cassettes, filled with insulating cellulose. The result is an exceptionally well insulated basis. Oosterwold Co-living Complex demonstrates that it's possible to achieve a convincing piece of architecture within a tight budget and which, most importantly, manages to meet the expectations of nine different clients at the same time. Oosterwold Co-living Complex is the winner of the Frame Awards 2019, in the category Co-living Complex of the Year, and was rewarded with an honourable mention from the Architecture Prize Almere. This housing project was published in the Dutch Architecture Yearbook 2016/2017.

Save this picture!
© Filip Dujardin
© Filip Dujardin

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
bureau SLA
Office

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Buildings Residential The Netherlands
Cite: "Oosterwold Co-living Complex / bureau SLA" 02 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/914154/oosterwold-co-living-complex-bureau-sla/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream