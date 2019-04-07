Verandah House / Still Space Architecture

+ 36

Text description provided by the architects. Conceptual framework. The brief was for the creation of an Asian type compound, a series of structures within a walled garden providing seclusion and refuge with in the suburban setting, and flexibility for future use. The site strategy allows the historic weather board cottage to be retained, creating a sequence of garden courtyards and verandahs linking the old and new buildings. A narrative of movement is created from public to private zones modulated by the verandah, the repetition of structure and framed garden views.

Functions of living and sleeping areas, of day and night, are separated by the verandah, with quieter sleeping spaces carved within the new brick pavilion. Moving between the wings allows open interaction with weather and light variations. Materials are contrasted to highlight separation of form between old and new structures. The pavilion transitions from 1 to 3 storey as the site falls to the garden, the scale of this is controlled by the roof form falling steeply to the street. Solid to void ratios on the façade, and material changes ease the height and mass of the form.

Builtform. The built form reads as a simple rectilinear form with pitched roofs, in keeping with its suburban context. The massing of form on the site minimises over shadowing, heat gain and strategic ally blocks and frames views. The pavilion is located on the western boundary, with an enclosing brickwall, the pool façade to the East is transparent and operable. Perforated screens modulate light and channel views into the rainforest garden. A central stair is open to sky and garden views, its sunken alcove allows a quiet space todwell. Colour is used to define the volumes within creating intimate spaces forrest. The walls are a pink tone amplifying the reflected light from the red brick neighbour, making this space glow. Exterior Turquoise glazed bricks reference the pool reflections.

The house functions as a flexible space for the occupants. The structure enables future adjustments and provides multi-generational use in these paration of private and public spaces across day and night. The building form allows the occupants to intimately engage with the landscape. The integration of skilled contractors and consultants and the owner builder model permitted flexibility in construction, and controlling building costs in terms of time, and material selection.

As mall footprint warranted specification of high performance robust materials, increasing the long evity and functionality of the house. Sustainability. The house relies on passive ventilation using ceiling fans, and full height louvre windows. Stack effect ventilation is utilized in the central stair. Windows are designed for venting the house during periods of absence, adjustable screens on the upper level reduce heat gain whilst insulated curtains canals obedrawn. Asub floor basement offers respite during extreme heat.

High performance glass was installed and brickwork is cavity insulated, providing thermal and acoustic insulation. Brickwork is painted in low VOC paints, reducing internall inings. The occupants are in constant contact with the garden realm, encouraging a sense of wellbeing.