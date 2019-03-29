World
  3. Volume Zero Announces Winners of RE School Competition, Imagining the Future of Remote Education

Volume Zero Announces Winners of RE School Competition, Imagining the Future of Remote Education, First Prize. Image via Volume Zero
First Prize. Image via Volume Zero

Volume Zero has announced the results of their RE School architecture competition 2018, which challenged participants to design and innovative school that brings education to children living in the most inaccessible areas of the world. Serving as a hub for interaction between local communities, the winning schemes ranged from a school floating above a shanty area to a transportable building made of hands-on material.

Below, we have republished the three winners from the competition. For more information about the competition, honorable and special mentions, visit the official website here.

Winners

First Prize: Zhen Lei (China)

First Prize. Image via Volume Zero
First Prize. Image via Volume Zero

First Prize. Image via Volume Zero

“Ruins are not the end of architecture, but its origin. The “Woven Clouds” school floats above the shanty area, assembled with sandwich panels and scaffolding into a form that fuses structure, experience, and the scenery. The school is like a lattice structure growing in the earth, it is not permanent, this informal building will inspire community participation and education revolution.”

Second Prize: Ling Lee and Hseich I Jon (Taiwan)

Second Prize. Image via Volume Zero
Second Prize. Image via Volume Zero

Second Prize. Image via Volume Zero

“Earthquakes, typhoons, and volcanoes constantly ravage coastal regions around the globe. Countless schools take the brunt of this destructive force but simultaneously act as an emergency operations center after the disaster. “The Nest – Shelter School” uses a new system that can be easily constructed with hands-on materials which can be readily transported to damaged locations.”

Third Prize: Nikita D’Silva, Siddhant Tikkoo, and Debolina Ray (India)

Third Prize. Image via Volume Zero
Third Prize. Image via Volume Zero

Third Prize. Image via Volume Zero

“Our vision of a school is one with no boundaries between education and culture, a space that unites native dying skill sets with integrated learning. Inspired by the indigenous Gond tribe, their lifestyle, and households, the school is a sublime balance between enclosed and shared spaces made using locally sourced materials.”

Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Volume Zero Announces Winners of RE School Competition, Imagining the Future of Remote Education" 29 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/914083/volume-zero-announces-winners-of-re-school-competition-imagining-the-future-of-remote-education/> ISSN 0719-8884

