The Many Faces of Hudson Yards' Vessel

The Many Faces of Hudson Yards' Vessel
The Many Faces of Hudson Yards' Vessel, The Vessel. Image © Chanel Dehond
The Vessel. Image © Chanel Dehond

Hudson Yards’ Large Honeycomb… Hudson Yards’ New Shawarma Sculpture…”
Call it what you want, but the Vessel has created quite a buzz over the past couple of weeks, and it is not just because of its impressive architecture, or the panoramic view at the top (to which some claimed that getting there was an uncalled for work-out).

After coming across different nicknames of Hudson Yards’ now-famous point of attraction, architectural designer and illustrator Chanel Dehond selected some of the most amusing ones and transformed them into sketches.

Tell us, ArchDaily readers, what do you call the Vessel?

The Basket . Image © Chanel Dehond
The Beehive . Image © Chanel Dehond
The Faberge Egg. Image © Chanel Dehond
The Wasp Nest . Image © Chanel Dehond
The Honeycomb. Image © Chanel Dehond
The Shawarma . Image © Chanel Dehond
The Pine Cone . Image © Chanel Dehond
The Pineapple . Image © Chanel Dehond
The Hoberman . Image © Chanel Dehond
About this author
Dima Stouhi
Author

Cite: Dima Stouhi. "The Many Faces of Hudson Yards' Vessel" 30 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/914051/the-many-faces-of-hudson-yards-vessel/> ISSN 0719-8884

