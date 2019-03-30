The Many Faces of Hudson Yards' Vessel

“Hudson Yards’ Large Honeycomb… Hudson Yards’ New Shawarma Sculpture…”

Call it what you want, but the Vessel has created quite a buzz over the past couple of weeks, and it is not just because of its impressive architecture, or the panoramic view at the top (to which some claimed that getting there was an uncalled for work-out).

After coming across different nicknames of Hudson Yards’ now-famous point of attraction, architectural designer and illustrator Chanel Dehond selected some of the most amusing ones and transformed them into sketches.

Tell us, ArchDaily readers, what do you call the Vessel?

+ 11

Save this picture! The Basket . Image © Chanel Dehond

Save this picture! The Beehive . Image © Chanel Dehond

Save this picture! The Faberge Egg. Image © Chanel Dehond

Save this picture! The Wasp Nest . Image © Chanel Dehond

Save this picture! The Shawarma . Image © Chanel Dehond

Save this picture! The Pine Cone . Image © Chanel Dehond

Save this picture! The Pineapple . Image © Chanel Dehond