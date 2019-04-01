Salmon / FGR Architects

+ 42

Architects FGR Architects

Location Essendon VIC 3040, Australia

Category Residential

Lead Architects Feras Raffoul, Penny Pan

Area 942.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Peter Bennets

Manufacturers Loading...

Builder AMPM Projects & Steve & Ainsley Tilovski

Civil & Structural Engineer MaCloud Consulting

Energy Rater Blue Lotus

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Carefully designed to expose the beauty of raw concrete, Salmon Avenue by FGR Architects creates a strong design statement amongst its traditional Essendon neighbourhood. Designed as two halves, the northern wing is considered the private quarters and the rear southern aspect utilised as the living space. Salmon Avenue meets the client’s objective of expressing as much concrete as possible through the built form.

The home’s striking precast concrete façade immediately stands out, and is carefully crafted to showcase the material’s beauty in a simple, brutalist fashion. A strong design language is expressed via the unique elevation of the land paired with solid sheets of concrete, deliberately placed to allow for full privacy from the higher street and a sense of protection. Where the concrete sheets end, the form is carefully balanced by entire glass fillings supported by black steel frames.

Contrasting the front portion of the home, the rear is elegantly crafted to include a light- filled kitchen and living area. Following the unique dialogue of the land, the back end steps down 1.2 metres to give privacy but also allow for open space.Outside, a single glazed pavilion overlooks a 15 metre pool with a large alfresco area, perfect for entertaining or providing space for children to play. The rear boundary of the home then backs onto neighbouring parkland creating stunning views and a feeling of openness.

Inside the home, sized at 460sqm, a sense of direction is immediately present, with deliberate raw concrete placement making up almost the entire interior walls. A distinct vanishing point has been created through the elevation of the home as the interior walls appear to cascade. At the entry, soaring six metre high ceilings create an incredible ambience and appreciation of the light-filled ceiling height to the living area.

There is a natural movement from the entry point to the kitchen then onto to the alfresco area, which features a large walk-in pantry and signature five metre long island bench made of insitu concrete. This flows through to the meal area wit ah fire pit, and finally the pool. Concrete has also been incorporated in the bathrooms, contrasted against oak to give a delicate softness. A subtle contrast is also achieved from dark timber finishes. Paired back, natural timber joinery can also be found throughout the rest of the home along with glass frames to support the volume and space.