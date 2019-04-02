World
  Meditation Pavilion Ibiuna VF / DT Estudio

Meditation Pavilion Ibiuna VF / DT Estudio

  • 16:00 - 2 April, 2019
Meditation Pavilion Ibiuna VF / DT Estudio
© Carol Ribeiro –Revoada Estudio
© Carol Ribeiro –Revoada Estudio

  • Architects

    DT Estúdio

  • Location

    Ibiúna - State of São Paulo, Brazil

  • Category

    Other Structures

  • Authors

    Luis Felipe Bernardini | Marcelo Nunes | Thais Aquino

  • Area

    129.1 ft2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Team

    Luis Felipe Bernardini | Marcelo Nunes | Thais Aquino | Adriana Turrin | Pedro Junqueira

  • Colaboradores

    Ratz engenharia | Ita Construtora
© Carol Ribeiro –Revoada Estudio
© Carol Ribeiro –Revoada Estudio

Text description provided by the architects. The initial request from the client for this pavilion was to have an isolated space from the main block of the house where he could meditate and be in touch with the surrounding nature.

© Carol Ribeiro –Revoada Estudio
© Carol Ribeiro –Revoada Estudio

The search for the perfect location led us to a spot surrounded by trees with privileged view from the lake. The pavilion is elevated a few steps from the sloped terrain, creating an illusion of floating above ground.

© Carol Ribeiro –Revoada Estudio
© Carol Ribeiro –Revoada Estudio
Planta - Interno
Planta - Interno
© Carol Ribeiro –Revoada Estudio
© Carol Ribeiro –Revoada Estudio

The inclined roofing not only guides the eyes to the best view as simplifies the water drainage and creates a lighter volume for the pavilion.

© Carol Ribeiro –Revoada Estudio
© Carol Ribeiro –Revoada Estudio

Pivoting doors were used at the entry facade, allowing total aperture ventilation - they can also be opened individually. In the back, oriented to the lake view, accordion doors were used, allowing total opening of the facade.

© Carol Ribeiro –Revoada Estudio
© Carol Ribeiro –Revoada Estudio

On the lateral facades, sliding glass panels can be closed on cold days. The wooden panels filter the sunlight and give the user some privacy from the neighbors.

© Carol Ribeiro –Revoada Estudio
© Carol Ribeiro –Revoada Estudio

The choice of using a laminated pre fab wood structure not only optimizes the construction site and minimizes losses, but it also enhances the integration with the surrounding nature, a strong request from the client.

© Carol Ribeiro –Revoada Estudio
© Carol Ribeiro –Revoada Estudio

Project location

Cite: "Meditation Pavilion Ibiuna VF / DT Estudio" [Pavilhão de meditação Ibiuna VF / DT Estudio] 02 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/914022/meditation-pavilion-ibiuna-vf-dt-estudio/> ISSN 0719-8884

