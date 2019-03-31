World
  Social Housing: 45 Examples in Plan and Section

Social Housing: 45 Examples in Plan and Section

Social Housing: 45 Examples in Plan and Section
Casa de Repouso Morangis / VOUS ETES ICI Architectes
Casa de Repouso Morangis / VOUS ETES ICI Architectes © 11H45

Social Housing is a principal element for a more democratic city. These housing structures provide decent dwellings for all citizens in urban areas and connect them to the rest of the city and its services. 

Unfortunately, in many countries, the term "Social Housing" still has a negative connotation. It is often seen as a project that seeks to build the largest number of units with cheap materials, and little-to-no concern for the quality of life of its residents. Often times, it is designed for monetary reasons, as opposed to a project that serves the city and its people. Although this fact is recurrent, there are several examples that portray the opposite, in which architects manifest their political point of view through exceptional projects with innovative solutions that improve the urban experience.

To highlight these projects, we've gathered 45 examples that portray different modes of social housing. The diverse selection begins with small-scale, single-family residences that integrate public subsidy programs to large public enterprises for multifamily units.

© Tim Crocker © Guy Wenborne © Sergio Grazia © Takuji Shimmura + 91

Casa dos Caseiros / 24.7 arquitetura design

© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok
Planta e Cortes - Casa dos Caseiros / 24.7 arquitetura design
Planta e Cortes - Casa dos Caseiros / 24.7 arquitetura design

House for Someone Like Me / Natura Futura Arquitectura

© Cristhian Guerrero, Natura Futura
© Cristhian Guerrero, Natura Futura
Planta - Casa para alguém como eu / Natura Futura Arquitectura
Planta - Casa para alguém como eu / Natura Futura Arquitectura

Gutter House / Núcleo de Arquitetura Experimental

© Alexandre Prass
© Alexandre Prass
Planta - Casa Calha / Núcleo de Arquitetura Experimental
Planta - Casa Calha / Núcleo de Arquitetura Experimental

Casa Coberta / Comunidade Vivex

© Ana Cecilia Garza Villarreal
© Ana Cecilia Garza Villarreal
Planta - Casa Coberta / Comunidade Vivex
Planta - Casa Coberta / Comunidade Vivex

Life Reusing Posidonia / IBAVI (Instituto Balear de la Vivienda)

© José Hevia
© José Hevia
Planta - Conjunto Habitacional Life Reusing Posidonia / IBAVI (Instituto Balear de la Vivienda)
Planta - Conjunto Habitacional Life Reusing Posidonia / IBAVI (Instituto Balear de la Vivienda)

Villa Verde Housing / ELEMENTAL

© Suyin Chia
© Suyin Chia
Planta - Habitação Villa Verde / ELEMENTAL
Planta - Habitação Villa Verde / ELEMENTAL

Ruca Dwellings / Undurraga Devés Arquitectos

© Guy Wenborne
© Guy Wenborne
Planta - Habitações Ruca / Undurraga Devés Arquitectos
Planta - Habitações Ruca / Undurraga Devés Arquitectos

3+2 Social Housing / Antonio Holgado Gómez

© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada
Planta - Habitação Social 3+2 / Antonio Holgado Gómez
Planta - Habitação Social 3+2 / Antonio Holgado Gómez

Social Housing Refurbishment in Izegem / Architect Lieven Dejaeghere

© Tim Van de Velde
© Tim Van de Velde
Planta - Renovação de Habitações Sociais em Izegem / Architect Lieven Dejaeghere
Planta - Renovação de Habitações Sociais em Izegem / Architect Lieven Dejaeghere

San Ignacio Houses / IX2 Arquitectura

© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea
Planta - Casa San Ignacio / IX2 Arquitectura
Planta - Casa San Ignacio / IX2 Arquitectura

Social Housing in Bairro Padre Cruz / Alexandre Dias + Bruno Silvestre + Luís Spranger

© do mal o menos
© do mal o menos
Planta - Habitação Social no Bairro Padre Cruz / Alexandre Dias + Bruno Silvestre + Luís Spranger
Planta - Habitação Social no Bairro Padre Cruz / Alexandre Dias + Bruno Silvestre + Luís Spranger

Shelter for the Homeless / RKW Architektur +

© Marcus Pietrek
© Marcus Pietrek
Planta - Abrigo para os sem-teto / RKW Architektur +
Planta - Abrigo para os sem-teto / RKW Architektur +

Chauveau - 26 / ODILE+GUZY architectes

© David Foessel
© David Foessel
Planta Chauveau - 26 / ODILE+GUZY architectes
Planta Chauveau - 26 / ODILE+GUZY architectes

Jardim Vicentina Urbanization / Vigliecca & Associados

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
Planta - Urbanização do Jardim Vicentina / Vigliecca & Associados
Planta - Urbanização do Jardim Vicentina / Vigliecca & Associados

5 Social Housing Units in Navez / MSA / V+

© Serge Brison / MSA
© Serge Brison / MSA
Planta - 5 Unidades de Habitação Social em Navez / MSA / V+
Planta - 5 Unidades de Habitação Social em Navez / MSA / V+

Hargood Close / Proctor and Matthews

© Tim Crocker
© Tim Crocker
Planta - Hargood Close / Proctor and Matthews
Planta - Hargood Close / Proctor and Matthews

58 Social Housing in Antibes / Atelier PIROLLET architectes

© Serge Demailly
© Serge Demailly
Planta - 58 Habitações Sociais em Antibes / Atelier PIROLLET architectes
Planta - 58 Habitações Sociais em Antibes / Atelier PIROLLET architectes

Social Housing + Shops in Mouans Sartoux / Comte & Vollenweider

© Milèle Servelle
© Milèle Servelle
Planta - Habitação Social + Lojas em Mouans Sartoux / Comte & Vollenweider
Planta - Habitação Social + Lojas em Mouans Sartoux / Comte & Vollenweider

White Clouds / POGGI & MORE architecture

© Javier Callejas
© Javier Callejas
Planta - White Clouds / POGGI & MORE architecture
Planta - White Clouds / POGGI & MORE architecture

Morangis Retirement Home / VOUS ETES ICI Architectes

© 11H45
© 11H45
Planta - Casa de Repouso Morangis / VOUS ETES ICI Architectes
Planta - Casa de Repouso Morangis / VOUS ETES ICI Architectes

Social Housing in Nice / Comte & Vollenweider

© Milèle Servelle
© Milèle Servelle
Planta - Habitação Social em Nice / COMTE et VOLLENWEIDER Architectes
Planta - Habitação Social em Nice / COMTE et VOLLENWEIDER Architectes

Social Housing in Pamplona / Pereda Pérez Arquitectos

© Pedro Pegenaute
© Pedro Pegenaute
Planta - Habitação Social em Pamplona / Pereda Pérez Arquitectos
Planta - Habitação Social em Pamplona / Pereda Pérez Arquitectos

Social Housing / Vous Êtes Ici Architectes

© 11H45
© 11H45
Planta - Habitação Social / Vous Êtes Ici Architectes
Planta - Habitação Social / Vous Êtes Ici Architectes

80 Viviendas De Protección Oficial En Salou / Toni Gironès

© José Hevia
© José Hevia
Planta - 80 Habitações de Proteção Oficial em Salou / Toni Gironès
Planta - 80 Habitações de Proteção Oficial em Salou / Toni Gironès

Social housing for people over 65 in Girona / Arcadi Pla Arquitectes

© Filippo Poli
© Filippo Poli
Planta - Habitação Social para idosos em Girona / Arcadi Pla Arquitectes
Planta - Habitação Social para idosos em Girona / Arcadi Pla Arquitectes

Social Housing Residence / PetitDidier Prioux Architectes

© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia
Planta - Habitação de Interesse Social / PetitDidier Prioux Architectes
Planta - Habitação de Interesse Social / PetitDidier Prioux Architectes

30 social dwellings in Gavá / Pich-Aguilera Architects

© Simón García
© Simón García
Planta - Conjunto Habitacional em Gavá / Pich-Aguilera Architects
Planta - Conjunto Habitacional em Gavá / Pich-Aguilera Architects

Social Housing in Belleville Street / Atelier du Pont

© Takuji Shimmura
© Takuji Shimmura
Planta - Moradia Social na Belleville / Atelier du Pont
Planta - Moradia Social na Belleville / Atelier du Pont

La Fontenette Social Housing / frundgallina

Imagem cortesia de frundgallina
Imagem cortesia de frundgallina
Planta - La Fontenette Social Housing / frundgallina
Planta - La Fontenette Social Housing / frundgallina

60 Social Housing Apartments in Rive-De-Gier / Tectoniques Architects

Imagem Cortesia de Tectoniques Architects
Imagem Cortesia de Tectoniques Architects
Planta - 60 Apartamentos de Habitação Social em Rive-De-Gier / Tectoniques Architects
Planta - 60 Apartamentos de Habitação Social em Rive-De-Gier / Tectoniques Architects

38 Social Housing / Avenier Cornejo Architectes

© Takuji Shimmura
© Takuji Shimmura
Planta - Habitação Social 38 / Avenier Cornejo Architectes
Planta - Habitação Social 38 / Avenier Cornejo Architectes

Herold - 100 Social Housing / Jakob + MacFarlane

© Nicolas Borel
© Nicolas Borel
Planta - Herold - 100 Habitações Sociais / Jakob + MacFarlane
Planta - Herold - 100 Habitações Sociais / Jakob + MacFarlane

Rive Seine / Tetrarc Architects

© Stéphane Chalmeau
© Stéphane Chalmeau
Planta - Rive Seine / Tetrarc Architects
Planta - Rive Seine / Tetrarc Architects

317 Social Housing Units / SV60

© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada
Planta - 317 Unidades Habitacionais Populares / SV60
Planta - 317 Unidades Habitacionais Populares / SV60

Social Housing /Atelier du Pont

© Takuji Shimmura
© Takuji Shimmura
Planta - Habitação Social /Atelier du Pont
Planta - Habitação Social /Atelier du Pont

Corruíras Residences / Boldarini Arquitetura e Urbanismo

© Daniel Ducci
© Daniel Ducci
Planta - Residencial Corruíras / Boldarini Arquitetura e Urbanismo
Planta - Residencial Corruíras / Boldarini Arquitetura e Urbanismo

Social Housing in Vallecas / Vázquez Consuegra

© Duccio Malagamba
© Duccio Malagamba
Planta - Habitação Social em Vallecas / Vázquez Consuegra
Planta - Habitação Social em Vallecas / Vázquez Consuegra

Heliópolis Social Housing / Biselli Katchborian Arquitetos

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
Planta - SEHAB Heliópolis / Biselli Katchborian Arquitetos
Planta - SEHAB Heliópolis / Biselli Katchborian Arquitetos

Rue Du Chateau Des Rentiers’ Housing / Explorations Architecture

© Michel Denancé
© Michel Denancé
Planta - Edifício Residencial Rue Du Chateau Des Rentiers / Explorations Architecture
Planta - Edifício Residencial Rue Du Chateau Des Rentiers / Explorations Architecture

Mix Dwelling Building at 22@ / Coll-Leclerc

© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe
Planta - Mix Dwelling Building at 22@ / Coll-Leclerc
Planta - Mix Dwelling Building at 22@ / Coll-Leclerc

177 Social Dwellings in Valdebebas / Francisco Mangado

© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe
Planta - 177 Habitações Sociais em Valdebebas / Francisco Mangado
Planta - 177 Habitações Sociais em Valdebebas / Francisco Mangado

Social Housing in Paris / Bigoni Mortemard

Imagem Cortesia de Bigoni Mortemard
Imagem Cortesia de Bigoni Mortemard
Planta - Habitação Social em Paris / Bigoni Mortemard
Planta - Habitação Social em Paris / Bigoni Mortemard

FULTON – A5 A1 / Agence Bernard Bühler

© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia
Planta - FULTON – A5 A1 / Agence Bernard Bühler
Planta - FULTON – A5 A1 / Agence Bernard Bühler

Cascina Merlata Social Housing / B22

© Filippo Romano
© Filippo Romano
Planta - Habitação Social Cascina Merlata / B22
Planta - Habitação Social Cascina Merlata / B22

Jardim Edite Social Housing / MMBB Arquitetos + H+F Arquitetos

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
Planta - Conjunto Habitacional do Jardim Edite / MMBB Arquitetos + H+F Arquitetos
Planta - Conjunto Habitacional do Jardim Edite / MMBB Arquitetos + H+F Arquitetos

