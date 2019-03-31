Social Housing: 45 Examples in Plan and Section

Save this picture! Casa de Repouso Morangis / VOUS ETES ICI Architectes © 11H45

Social Housing is a principal element for a more democratic city. These housing structures provide decent dwellings for all citizens in urban areas and connect them to the rest of the city and its services.

Unfortunately, in many countries, the term "Social Housing" still has a negative connotation. It is often seen as a project that seeks to build the largest number of units with cheap materials, and little-to-no concern for the quality of life of its residents. Often times, it is designed for monetary reasons, as opposed to a project that serves the city and its people. Although this fact is recurrent, there are several examples that portray the opposite, in which architects manifest their political point of view through exceptional projects with innovative solutions that improve the urban experience.

To highlight these projects, we've gathered 45 examples that portray different modes of social housing. The diverse selection begins with small-scale, single-family residences that integrate public subsidy programs to large public enterprises for multifamily units.

Casa dos Caseiros / 24.7 arquitetura design

Casa para alguém como eu / Natura Futura Arquitectura

Casa Calha / Núcleo de Arquitetura Experimental

Casa Coberta / Comunidade Vivex

Conjunto Habitacional Life Reusing Posidonia / IBAVI (Instituto Balear de la Vivienda)

Habitação Villa Verde / ELEMENTAL

Habitações Ruca / Undurraga Devés Arquitectos

Habitação Social 3+2 / Antonio Holgado Gómez

Renovação de Habitações Sociais em Izegem / Architect Lieven Dejaeghere

Casa San Ignacio / IX2 Arquitectura

Habitação Social no Bairro Padre Cruz / Alexandre Dias + Bruno Silvestre + Luís Spranger

Abrigo para os sem-teto / RKW Architektur +

Urbanização do Jardim Vicentina / Vigliecca & Associados

5 Unidades de Habitação Social em Navez / MSA / V+

Hargood Close / Proctor and Matthews

58 Habitações Sociais em Antibes / Atelier PIROLLET architectes

Habitação Social + Lojas em Mouans Sartoux / Comte & Vollenweider

White Clouds / POGGI & MORE architecture

Casa de Repouso Morangis / VOUS ETES ICI Architectes

Habitação Social em Nice / COMTE et VOLLENWEIDER Architectes

Habitação Social em Pamplona / Pereda Pérez Arquitectos

Habitação Social / Vous Êtes Ici Architectes

80 Habitações de Proteção Oficial em Salou / Toni Gironès

Habitação Social para idosos em Girona / Arcadi Pla Arquitectes

Habitação de Interesse Social / PetitDidier Prioux Architectes

Conjunto Habitacional em Gavá / Pich-Aguilera Architects

Moradia Social na Belleville / Atelier du Pont

La Fontenette Social Housing / frundgallina

Imagem Cortesia de Tectoniques Architects

60 Apartamentos de Habitação Social em Rive-De-Gier / Tectoniques Architects

Habitação Social 38 / Avenier Cornejo Architectes

Herold - 100 Habitações Sociais / Jakob + MacFarlane

Rive Seine / Tetrarc Architects

317 Unidades Habitacionais Populares / SV60

Habitação Social /Atelier du Pont

Residencial Corruíras / Boldarini Arquitetura e Urbanismo

Habitação Social em Vallecas / Vázquez Consuegra

SEHAB Heliópolis / Biselli Katchborian Arquitetos

Edifício Residencial Rue Du Chateau Des Rentiers / Explorations Architecture

Mix Dwelling Building at 22@ / Coll-Leclerc

177 Habitações Sociais em Valdebebas / Francisco Mangado

Imagem Cortesia de Bigoni Mortemard

Habitação Social em Paris / Bigoni Mortemard

FULTON – A5 A1 / Agence Bernard Bühler

Habitação Social Cascina Merlata / B22

Conjunto Habitacional do Jardim Edite / MMBB Arquitetos + H+F Arquitetos

