Nubes House / Vrtical

Architects
LocationMexico City, Mexico
Category
Lead ArchitectsLuis Beltrán del Río, Andrew Sosa
Area827.0 m2
Project Year2018
Photographs
CollaboratorsArelly Blas
Text description provided by the architects. Nubes is a single family house in Pedregal (a neighborhood known for its modern houses).
With the help of the different materials, their cuttings and the different skylights, we tried to make a house whose sequence of spaces were always surprising and introspective.