Nubes House / Vrtical

+ 17

Architects Vrtical

Location Mexico City, Mexico

Category Houses

Lead Architects Luis Beltrán del Río, Andrew Sosa

Area 827.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Enrique Marquez Abella

Collaborators Arelly Blas More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Nubes is a single family house in Pedregal (a neighborhood known for its modern houses).

With the help of the different materials, their cuttings and the different skylights, we tried to make a house whose sequence of spaces were always surprising and introspective.