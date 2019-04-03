World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. Vrtical
  6. 2018
  7. Nubes House / Vrtical

Nubes House / Vrtical

  • 14:00 - 3 April, 2019
Nubes House / Vrtical
© Enrique Marquez Abella
© Enrique Marquez Abella
Text description provided by the architects. Nubes is a single family house in Pedregal (a neighborhood known for its modern houses). 

© Enrique Marquez Abella
Isometric
© Enrique Marquez Abella
With the help of the different materials, their cuttings and the different skylights, we tried to make a house whose sequence of spaces were always surprising and introspective.

© Enrique Marquez Abella
Cite: "Nubes House / Vrtical" [Casa Nubes / Vrtical] 03 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/913957/nubes-house-vrtical/> ISSN 0719-8884

