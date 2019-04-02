Jingjiang Folklore Museum / Zhaohui Rong Studio

Save this picture! museun & exhibition hall daytime view. Image © Li Yao

Architects Zhaohui Rong Studio

Location South Zhongzhou road, East Shiwei harbor, Jingjiang, Jiangsu, China

Category Museum

Architect in Charge Zhaohui Rong

Design Team Aitian Gu, Hu Liu, Laiguang Yang

Area 4468.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Li Yao

Structural Design Lipeng Nie, Zhongqiang Wang, Chen Lin

Water Supply and Drainage Yanjun Ren

Electrical Engineer Jiangjun Liu

Heating and Ventilation Design Wei Qian

Client Jing jiang Binjiang new town investment company

Text description provided by the architects. The filed locates in Jiangsu Jingjiang. It is long and narrow, with 80 meters in width and 390 meters in length. To reach the requirement of blue line from Water Department, the available field can be used is only 60 meters wide.

The project is made up of three parts: the museum, the exhibition hall and the tearoom. The government hopes to use these projects to provide an energetic place on the belt of public green space besides the Shiwei harbor. The low plot ratio changes the relationship between the architecture and the environment. The available width is only 60 meters. But there is still the possibility of breaking the field because of the intervention of new buildings. One of the significance of architectural designing is to use architecture to build a relationship: re-show the nature in an abstract way.

Save this picture! museum daytime view. Image © Li Yao

The Museum

The museum and the road is displayed orthogonally. The architecture is included in the field by an L-shape concrete wall. The public space outside the hall is surrounded by hollow clay brick walls. The hollow bricks allow the sun light to go into the building, creating an interesting atmosphere.

Save this picture! museum morning view. Image © Li Yao

The Exhibition Hall

The pool in the exhibition hall is faced to the museum. The exterior wall of basement is made up of bamboo mold concrete, while the second floor has a bamboo carbide curtain wall.The two parts is twisted, so the space has a transition here. There are several vanish points in the linear exterior space, so that the grid system in visitors’ common sense is broken.

Save this picture! exhibition hall morning view. Image © Li Yao

Save this picture! exhibition hall morning view. Image © Li Yao

The Tearoom

The tearoom has a regular but also the loose linear space. It is designed besides the river so the landscape can be used fully. Going through the architecture to the roof making visitors feel like they are climbing a hill. Two trees breaking the roof, reducing the existence of the basement.