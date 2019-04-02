World
  7. Jingjiang Folklore Museum / Zhaohui Rong Studio

Jingjiang Folklore Museum / Zhaohui Rong Studio

  • 23:00 - 2 April, 2019
Jingjiang Folklore Museum / Zhaohui Rong Studio
Jingjiang Folklore Museum / Zhaohui Rong Studio, museun & exhibition hall daytime view. Image © Li Yao
museun & exhibition hall daytime view. Image © Li Yao

  • Architects

    Zhaohui Rong Studio

  • Location

    South Zhongzhou road, East Shiwei harbor, Jingjiang, Jiangsu, China

  • Category

    Museum

  • Architect in Charge

    Zhaohui Rong

  • Design Team

    Aitian Gu, Hu Liu, Laiguang Yang

  • Area

    4468.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Li Yao

  • Structural Design

    Lipeng Nie, Zhongqiang Wang, Chen Lin

  • Water Supply and Drainage

    Yanjun Ren

  • Electrical Engineer

    Jiangjun Liu

  • Heating and Ventilation Design

    Wei Qian

  • Client

    Jing jiang Binjiang new town investment company
aerial view. Image © Li Yao
aerial view. Image © Li Yao

Text description provided by the architects. The filed locates in Jiangsu Jingjiang. It is long and narrow, with 80 meters in width and 390 meters in length. To reach the requirement of blue line from Water Department, the available field can be used is only 60 meters wide.

analysis daigram
analysis daigram

The project is made up of three parts: the museum, the exhibition hall and the tearoom. The government hopes to use these projects to provide an energetic place on the belt of public green space besides the Shiwei harbor. The low plot ratio changes the relationship between the architecture and the environment. The available width is only 60 meters. But there is still the possibility of breaking the field because of the intervention of new buildings. One of the significance of architectural designing is to use architecture to build a relationship: re-show the nature in an abstract way.

museum daytime view. Image © Li Yao
museum daytime view. Image © Li Yao

The Museum
The museum and the road is displayed orthogonally. The architecture is included in the field by an L-shape concrete wall. The public space outside the hall is surrounded by hollow clay brick walls. The hollow bricks allow the sun light to go into the building, creating an interesting atmosphere.

museum morning view. Image © Li Yao
museum morning view. Image © Li Yao
museum hallway. Image © Li Yao
museum hallway. Image © Li Yao
museum. Image © Li Yao
museum. Image © Li Yao

The Exhibition Hall
The pool in the exhibition hall is faced to the museum. The exterior wall of basement is made up of bamboo mold concrete, while the second floor has a bamboo carbide curtain wall.The two parts is twisted, so the space has a transition here. There are several vanish points in the linear exterior space, so that the grid system in visitors’ common sense is broken.

exhibition hall morning view. Image © Li Yao
exhibition hall morning view. Image © Li Yao
exhibition hall morning view. Image © Li Yao
exhibition hall morning view. Image © Li Yao

The Tearoom
The tearoom has a regular but also the loose linear space. It is designed besides the river so the landscape can be used fully. Going through the architecture to the roof making visitors feel like they are climbing a hill. Two trees breaking the roof, reducing the existence of the basement.

tearoom daytime view. Image © Li Yao
tearoom daytime view. Image © Li Yao

Project location

Cite: "Jingjiang Folklore Museum / Zhaohui Rong Studio" 02 Apr 2019. ArchDaily.

