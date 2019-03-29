Tbilisi Holds Georgia's First Architecture Biennial Since Soviet Independence

Save this picture! Courtesy of Tbilisi Architecture Biennial

October 2018 saw the country of Georgia’s first architecture biennial since its independence, held in the capital city, Tbilisi. Since 1991, architecture in Georgia has been seen primarily as either a political tool or an opportunity for speculative development. Architects today are challenging this discourse and looking to architecture to address Georgia’s concerns in a meaningful way. The Tbilisi Architecture Biennial consisted of diverse exhibitions, installations and events centered in the Gldani microdistrict under the theme “Buildings Are Not Enough.”

Gldani is a Soviet microdistrict, home to approximately 150,000 inhabitants, which has transformed from a rigid, master-planned community during Soviet times to the informal and adaptable urban area it is today. Many installations highlight this existing urban fabric and today’s socio-economic environment, as well as examining the country’s history and its resulting contextual implications.

The Biennial is an ongoing collaboration between local and international architects, as well as international partners Realizasom, Medium, CopyPaste, and MistoDiya. Read on for a sample of this year’s Outdoor Exhibition installations, spread along the main road of Gldani and beyond.

Mausoleo - Babau Bureau

Taking the theme of “Buildings Are Not Enough” a step further to imply that sometimes buildings aren’t even necessary, this project traces the plan of the Mausoleo of Santa Costanza into an open courtyard in Gldani. Populated with recycled furniture and materials, the outline of the classical planning gives a new order to the empty space and influences the way inhabitants use it, even without the building being constructed. “Mausoleo” illustrates historical buildings’ transformative capacity and permanence in the face of changing forms and functions.

Forms of Living - CopyPaste

Examining the city’s history in contrast with today, “Forms of Living” is an encyclopedic collection of post-Soviet transformations in living spaces which will evolve over time. Gldani is home to many informal and self-built settlements, additions, annexes, and attachments. This project highlights that informal architecture and the intersection of economy and ideology it represents. As the installation changes form and location over time, it will also be illustrating the constant changes driven by consumer demand.

Bridge-Habitat - Maria Kremer

Because buildings are designed by architects and built by developers, Maria Kremer feels that the disconnect from the end user creates an inability of buildings to respond to the social and creative needs of everyday life. By incorporating a new living unit within a bridge in Gldani, she creates an informal private structure in a semi-public, transitional space. While claiming this space as habitable, she also makes use of vernacular building practices and uses the existing shape and fabric of the space to inform the design of the structure.

8-23-VI - Medium

Medium’s installation is planned as a phased, permanent installation at the threshold of a housing block. Bridging the gap between the semi-private circulation space of the block and the public space surrounding it, the pavilion aims to activate this intersection. In later phases, shutters will allow inhabitants to define the space as either more or less public, inviting transformation and interaction to occupy a previously transitory space.

Scarlet Window (Tbilisi) - Reijiro Wada

By enclosing red wine between the panes of a double-glazed window, Reijiro Wada creates a way to look at the present-day city of Tbilisi through the lens of Georgia’s past, as the birthplace of wine over 8,000 years ago. The red horizontal line overlaps the horizon of the city and visitors are invited to view Georgia’s past overlapping with a new landscape where nature and humanity are united.

Protecting the house while I’m away - Nika Kutateladze

In a replica of a home from the rural region of Guria, this project involved filling the dwelling with dried spiky branches to embody unwelcoming spaces. In a traditional practice in Guria, freshly-cut branches from lemon trees are left in homes to dry into a sharp, protective barrier against potential intruders. The installation illustrates insecurity and alienation between neighbors and building inhabitants.

Boiler - David Brodsky

Located in the center of Tbilisi, Boiler is David Brodsky’s private home. Inhabited by Brodsky and his sister, the dilapidated structure has been undergoing Brodsky’s renovation and rebuilding work since over a year before the Biennial. To create the Boiler installation, Brodsky installed a staircase leading directly from the street, through the facade of the building and into his home. Raising questions about boundaries both physical and socio-cultural, as well as blurring the line between public and private, Boiler pushes the limits of publicness and collectivity in architectural and inter-human relations.