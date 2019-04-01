World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Other Facilities
  4. Spain
  5. b720 Fermín Vázquez Arquitectos
  6. 2018
  7. Germina Foundation / b720 Fermín Vázquez Arquitectos

Germina Foundation / b720 Fermín Vázquez Arquitectos

  • 12:00 - 1 April, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Germina Foundation / b720 Fermín Vázquez Arquitectos
Save this picture!
Germina Foundation / b720 Fermín Vázquez Arquitectos, © Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin

© Rafael Vargas © Rafael Vargas © Marc Goodwin © Marc Goodwin + 22

  • Structures

    BIS Structures

  • Installations

    K2 Consulting

  • Promoter

    Fundación Germina

  • Builder

    Constructora d’Aro

  • Direction of Execution

    Dalmau&Morros

  • Budget

    1.200.000€
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin

Text description provided by the architects. Germina Foundation is an organization that works with children and young people at risk of social exclusion, caring for them, monitoring and reinforcing their education, and providing educational support for their training and future entry into the labor market. This monitoring process, which aims to build a bond by engaging participants through complementary programs from the moment they arrive as young children up until their entry into the workforce, needed to have a space where it could accommodate its three key age groups in three areas that could be either connected or independent. The program for the building also had to house the organization's administrative staff. Improving the neighborhood's social fabric, community action, and collaboration with local organizations through workshops, courses, and other social activities are also among the foundation's aims. 

Save this picture!
© Rafael Vargas
© Rafael Vargas
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin

The purchased site, located in a low-income neighborhood in the city of Badalona, included the ground floors of two existing buildings and a small unbuilt plot between them. This three-part configuration allowed for a logical, sequential layout for the program –children, adolescents, and youths– plus a central hub shared by all three (kitchen and play areas) and the spaces for the organization's management staff.

Save this picture!
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin

Despite the fragmented plan, it seemed appropriate to create a sense of unity throughout the interiors, not only in physical but also in visual terms. Accordingly, against the dividing walls with no natural light, a large articulating furniture element (server) spans all three programs (receivers), creating a solution for the myriad needs for each space in one single gesture.

Save this picture!
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin

Three programs were set out in the central six-story construction: shared spaces (next to the main entrance and acting as a hinge joining the three venues), a youth area (in the middle levels) and, on the upper floors, the administrative offices (removed from the children's activities). The three large boxes piled up on two levels are pierced in such a way as to offer perspectives of landscapes that help enrich the interior and exterior spaces, endowing them with character while also conveying an airy feeling and providing a play on scale expressed in the facades, deliberately venturing away from residential proportions, and helping to create a unique identity for the project as a whole. The two outdoor spaces, which will be steadily landscaped over time, are separated from the surrounding urban area by a wire fence which provides safety for the children inside while also fulfilling the architectural need for keeping the façade aligned with the street.

Save this picture!
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin

The duality between a comforting interior space –intended to provide a second home in which children will feel well cared for– and the building's location in a run-down urban environment; and between a warm, domestic space and the need for austerity –budget-wise as well– that would use few added or superfluous ornaments to reflect the serious activity to which it is devoted, suggested the contrast between an organic presence in the interior –wood– and a more austere outer appearance –concrete.

Save this picture!
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin

The wooden joinery, the south-facing retractable awnings, the roof garden, the use of low-impact materials and highly efficient facilities, among other features, allowed the building to receive an A energy certification and a Very Good international rating from Breeam.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Vargas
© Rafael Vargas

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
b720 Fermín Vázquez Arquitectos
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Other facilities Public Architecture Community Community center Sustainability Spain
Cite: "Germina Foundation / b720 Fermín Vázquez Arquitectos" [Fundación Germina / b720 Fermín Vázquez Arquitectos] 01 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/913932/germina-foundation-b720-fermin-vazquez-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream