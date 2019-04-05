World
  7. Escuela Bancaria y Comercial Guadalajara / Ignacio Urquiza, Bernardo Quinzaños, Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica + Rodrigo Valenzuela Jerez + Camilo Moreno

Escuela Bancaria y Comercial Guadalajara / Ignacio Urquiza, Bernardo Quinzaños, Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica + Rodrigo Valenzuela Jerez + Camilo Moreno

  • 14:00 - 5 April, 2019
Escuela Bancaria y Comercial Guadalajara / Ignacio Urquiza, Bernardo Quinzaños, Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica + Rodrigo Valenzuela Jerez + Camilo Moreno
Escuela Bancaria y Comercial Guadalajara / Ignacio Urquiza, Bernardo Quinzaños, Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica + Rodrigo Valenzuela Jerez + Camilo Moreno, © Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

© Onnis Luque

  • Architects

    Ignacio Urquiza, Bernardo Quinzaños, Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica, Rodrigo Valenzuela Jerez, Camilo Moreno

  • Location

    Zapopan, Jal., Mexico

  • Category

    University

  • Area

    65326.17 ft2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Onnis Luque, Ignacio Urquiza Seoane

  • Collaboration

    Rodrigo Valenzuela Jerez y Camilo Moreno

  • Design Team

    Claudia Gómez-Farías, León Chávez, Nadyeli Quiroz, Fabiola Antonini, Ana Laura Ochoa, Mauricio García Noriega

  • Construction

    Isabella

  • Developer

    Terral (Begoña Manzano, Jerónimo Prieto)

  • Clients

    EBC

  • Structure

    Arq. Ricardo Camacho
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

Text description provided by the architects. A college campus is defined by its outdoor association as an integral part of the city. In this case, the project occupies the first four floors of a corporate building, creating the challenge of integrating the campus into the existing structure in a way that endows it with the characteristics of an outdoor campus.

© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque
Plan 01
Plan 01
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

The design strategy was to make a “building within a building”: an indoor campus. 

© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

Centralizing the program and freeing up the existing perimeter or façade ensures each component space receives natural lighting and ventilation, generating “the street,” the meeting space that articulates the perimeter both horizontally and vertically, ensuring the four levels work together as a new, indoor campus.

© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque
Scheme
Scheme
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

Project location

About this office
Ignacio Urquiza, Bernardo Quinzaños, Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica
Office
Rodrigo Valenzuela Jerez
Office
Camilo Moreno
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Higher Education University Mexico
Cite: "Escuela Bancaria y Comercial Guadalajara / Ignacio Urquiza, Bernardo Quinzaños, Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica + Rodrigo Valenzuela Jerez + Camilo Moreno" [Escuela Bancaria y Comercial Guadalajara / Ignacio Urquiza, Bernardo Quinzaños, Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica + Rodrigo Valenzuela Jerez + Camilo Moreno] 05 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/913931/escuela-bancaria-y-comercial-guadalajara-ignacio-urquiza-bernardo-quinzanos-centro-de-colaboracion-arquitectonica-plus-rodrigo-valenzuela-jerez-plus-camilo-moreno/> ISSN 0719-8884

