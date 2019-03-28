Commercial School Aguascalientes / Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica + Rodrigo Valenzuela Jerez + Camilo Moreno

+ 23

Text description provided by the architects. This project is located in a growing area of the city of Aguascalientes. The unknown future development of the adjoining lots guided the creation of an inward-looking campus.

The campus’s compositional and functional strategy lies in the central plaza’s design: a series of concentric rings radiate outward from this large meeting space, giving meaning and shape to the program and use of the project.

The courtyard is subdivided by the Learning Center, creating a multipurpose plaza as well as a contemplative garden for the school’s most public activities.

A structural arcade creates the perimeter circulations around the courtyards and is followed by the classroom blocks and the project’s general program. The façade or structural perimeter responds to the use and orientation of each of its parts.