Eike Becker_Architekten and Hadi Teherani Win First Competition in Iran since 1979 Revolution, Held to International Standards

Save this picture! © Eike Becker_Architekten and Hadi Teherani Architects

Eike Becker_Architekten and Hadi Teherani Architects have won an architectural competition for the headquarters of the National Iranian Gas Company in Tehran; the first architectural competition in the country held according to international standards since the 1979 revolution. Praised by the jury for their “holistic approach,” the winning scheme is dedicated to the central principles of Iranian architectural history, leading them into modernity.

The dominant feature of the 380,000-square-meter complex is a 200-meter-tall office tower whose design is inspired by the typical 9-square system of traditional Persian Shamseh ornamentation. The 40-story tower is supported by six 11-story office buildings, a congress center, a science center, a museum, a mosque, and shops.

+ 12

Save this picture! © Eike Becker_Architekten and Hadi Teherani Architects

The scheme is embedded in a newly-emerging neighborhood around the reconstructed historic Saltanat-Abad-Garden. Four gardens of different sizes are planned which will be connected by arcades, squares, streets, and paths. The design, therefore, continues the Iranian art of squares and horticulture, further complemented by a garden bridge over the Sayad Shirazie motorway.

Save this picture! © Eike Becker_Architekten and Hadi Teherani Architects

The winners saw off competition from seven firms, including Stefano Boeri Architetti and Studio Fuksas. Throughout the process, the team worked in collaboration with local architect Design Core 4S, and specialist consultants KREBS+KIEFER, Panta Engineers, ZWP International AG, Priedemann Building Envelope Consultant, Kardoff Ingenieure, and Topotek 1. The process was managed by Siamak Rashidi (EB_A) and Sebastian Appl (HTA).

Save this picture! © Eike Becker_Architekten and Hadi Teherani Architects

News via: Eike Becker_Architekten