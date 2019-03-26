World
Clock Tower inside Melbourne Central, Australia. . Image Courtesy of SiteSupervisor
“Are you looking at the latest revision?”

This is just one of the many questions we architects frequently ask, and get asked. But how much easier it would be if there was a foolproof way to manage revisions and know that everyone else is on top of it too.

As architects we don’t need organizing; it’s the rest of the team who are still in the dark ages and it inevitably falls back on our shoulders to keep the whole team on the right revision. It’s frustrating and time-consuming. The drawing register (document management platform) on SiteSupervisor is made to address this problem. All drawings are shown in a digital drawing transmittal format, highlighting exactly which revision per different project stage. In the drawing register it also provides the date for when the most recent revision was transmitted, and the main information you want the team to know is right there on the digital transmittal. Once a drawing is opened for viewing in the platform, there is a banner above the drawing which tells everyone if they are viewing the latest revision or not. There will never be any confusion about the latest revision again.

Think about how much time this alone could save you - in the office, during coordination meetings, on site... If someone asks, “what revision are we up to?”, you can respond with “Check the drawing register.” They won’t need to ask you again.

SiteSupervisor organizes and simplifies the process not just for architects but everyone involved.

Courtesy of SiteSupervisor
Rachel Hur has been working in architecture for almost 8 years while undertaking a B.Arch Des at the University of Queensland, followed by an M.Arch from Melbourne University. She currently specializes in Correctional Architecture with a strong focus on rehabilitation and creating therapeutic spaces.

About this author
Rachel Hur
Author

Cite: Rachel Hur. "The Foolproof Way to Manage Revisions" 26 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/913919/the-foolproof-way-to-manage-revisions/> ISSN 0719-8884

