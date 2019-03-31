World
  7. Treehouse / Atelier Victoria Migliore

Treehouse / Atelier Victoria Migliore

  • 21:00 - 31 March, 2019
Treehouse / Atelier Victoria Migliore
Treehouse / Atelier Victoria Migliore, © Cyril Folliot
© Cyril Folliot

© Cyril Folliot

© Cyril Folliot
© Cyril Folliot

Text description provided by the architects. On a hill in a pine forest,  lost, among and in between trees, cozy and quiet, intimate and adventurous, moderne and eco-friendly the surrounding nature has shaped the Treehouse.

© Cyril Folliot
© Cyril Folliot
Schema cabane
Schema cabane
© Cyril Folliot
© Cyril Folliot

Located on a sandy ground,  the treehouse was design as a light structure. Raised between 1 and 3 meters hight , deep screw piles elevate the house whilst  preserving the the surrounding pine roots.

© Cyril Folliot
© Cyril Folliot

Shaped as a rectangular volume of burned wood carved by the trees as well as the light, the solid is composed by voids, the windows.

© Cyril Folliot
© Cyril Folliot
Plan
Plan
© Cyril Folliot
© Cyril Folliot

The views from theehouse are defined precisely by materiality so that the forest seems to enter the house. In its center, in the patio , a suspended opened fishtank, leaving the rest of the house organize itself around it.

© Cyril Folliot
© Cyril Folliot
© Cyril Folliot
© Cyril Folliot

The project plays between inside and outside and combines the two by interweaving volumes drawn by an apparent carpentery, corner openings and trees crossing the wooden slab.

© Cyril Folliot
© Cyril Folliot

About this office
Atelier Victoria Migliore
Wood

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Buildings Residential France
Cite: "Treehouse / Atelier Victoria Migliore" 31 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/913909/treehouse-atelier-victoria-migliore/> ISSN 0719-8884

