Peter Zumthor Reveals Revised LACMA Design for Los Angeles

Save this picture! LACMA Expansion. Image Courtesy of Atelier Peter Zumthor & Partners / The Boundary

Peter Zumthor has revealed more details of a paired-back design for the LACMA expansion in Los Angeles. The proposal for the Los Angeles County Museum of Art was part of a final environmental impact report submitted for the $650-million project. Undergoing a series of changes over previous years, the latest design will still branch over Wilshire Boulevard with amorphous, sand-colored concrete galleries. The new expansion plan reduces both the expansion's size and footprint.

+ 9

Save this picture! LACMA Expansion. Image Courtesy of Atelier Peter Zumthor & Partners / The Boundary

The revised LACMA project aims to speed up construction time. The square footage of the proposed building is reduced from 390,000 to less than 350,000 square feet, while the maximum height will lower from 85 feet to 60 feet. While the previous design would have been built over a 68-month period, the updated project could be constructed in as little as 51 months. The project will be known as the ‘David Geffen Galleries’ and will house LACMA’s permanent collection.

Save this picture! LACMA Expansion. Image Courtesy of Atelier Peter Zumthor & Partners / The Boundary

Save this picture! LACMA Expansion. Image Courtesy of Atelier Peter Zumthor & Partners / The Boundary

Currently, the LACMA building would include seven concrete and glass pavilions connected to a transparent main exhibition level above. The project also includes 2.5 acres of open space with outdoor landscaped plazas and space for public programming. Museum officials announced they have reached $560 million of the $650 million fundraising campaign target. The County of Los Angeles is expected to advance $125 million of the $560 million raised.

An updated groundbreaking date has not been announced, though the project is tentatively scheduled for completion in 2023.