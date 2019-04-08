World
BrMalls Retail Solutions / Todos Arquitetura

  • 12:00 - 8 April, 2019
BrMalls Retail Solutions / Todos Arquitetura
BrMalls Retail Solutions / Todos Arquitetura, © Lufe Gomes
© Lufe Gomes

© Lufe Gomes

  • Architects

    Todos Arquitetura

  • Location

    São Paulo, State of São Paulo, Brazil

  • Category

    Offices Interiors

  • Project Team

    Lais Delbianco, Fabio Mota, Mauricio Arruda, Rogerio Gurgel, Henrique Stabile, Paula Megiolaro

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Lufe Gomes
© Lufe Gomes
© Lufe Gomes

Text description provided by the architects. In the search for solutions in the retail construction future, BRMALLS has just put its flag at the Itaú Cube in São Paulo, a space dedicated to the promotion of entrepreneurship in many areas. There, are gathered several start-ups that will help the largest mall administrator in Latin America to maintain their leadership and build a future based on innovation.

© Lufe Gomes
© Lufe Gomes

Located on the fifth floor, where the startups dedicated to retail are concentrated, the Espaço BRMALLS follows the group new interior identity created by TODOS Arquitetura.

© Lufe Gomes
© Lufe Gomes

The space, with its organic shapes, received a large table of meetings with two different heights, serving as a work area to the staff, as well as a space for high meetings.

© Lufe Gomes
© Lufe Gomes

© Lufe Gomes
© Lufe Gomes

Designed to be permeable and accessible to everyone, the space perimeter gained a light and transparent curtain made with elements and colors that refer to the group’s graphic identity.

© Lufe Gomes
© Lufe Gomes

The Landscape and relaxed furniture were arranged around the space, optimizing moments for informal meetings where, certainly, great ideas will be born!

© Lufe Gomes
© Lufe Gomes

"BrMalls Retail Solutions / Todos Arquitetura" 08 Apr 2019. ArchDaily.

