  7. Centro “Arti e Scienze” Golinelli / Mario Cucinella Architects

Centro “Arti e Scienze” Golinelli / Mario Cucinella Architects

  • 00:00 - 29 March, 2019
Centro “Arti e Scienze” Golinelli / Mario Cucinella Architects
Centro “Arti e Scienze” Golinelli / Mario Cucinella Architects, © Fabio Bascetta
© Fabio Bascetta

© Fabio Bascetta © Fabio Bascetta © Fabio Bascetta © Fabio Bascetta + 18

  • Technical Partnership

    Italcementi Group

  • Structural consultants

    Roberto Ballardini

  • Plant consultants

    STEP Engineering

  • Green areas consultants

    GREENCURE landscape & healing garden

  • Fire prevention consultants

    Fire engineering s.r.l.

  • Gross Built Area

    700 m2 - 30x20 meters, 8 meters high
© Fabio Bascetta
© Fabio Bascetta

Text description provided by the architects. A place where Art, Science and Technology talking to each other. The idea of the Center “Arts and Sciences” fits with the idea of defending body and material representation to scientific and artistic evolution, discipline in perennial becoming, basing their intentions on research and continuous experimentation.

© Fabio Bascetta
© Fabio Bascetta

Golinelli, propulsive center of scientific research and development of artistic doctrines in constant development that, to tell a space open to all.

© Fabio Bascetta
© Fabio Bascetta
Section
Section
© Fabio Bascetta
© Fabio Bascetta

The architecture of the project is configured as the story of this evolution, an uninterrupted process that has for object and for a whole that – starting from a pulsating forge – is dematerialized in space and lets see the elements of which it is formed.

© Fabio Bascetta
© Fabio Bascetta

Project location

