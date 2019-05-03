World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Interior Design
  4. Taiwan
  5. PENY HSIEH INTERIORS
  6. 2018
  7. Light and Lines / PENY HSIEH INTERIORS

Light and Lines / PENY HSIEH INTERIORS

  • 23:00 - 3 May, 2019
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Light and Lines / PENY HSIEH INTERIORS
Save this picture!
Light and Lines / PENY HSIEH INTERIORS, © Kyleyu Photo Stuio
© Kyleyu Photo Stuio

© Kyleyu Photo Stuio © Kyleyu Photo Stuio © Kyleyu Photo Stuio © Kyleyu Photo Stuio + 28

Save this picture!
© Kyleyu Photo Stuio
© Kyleyu Photo Stuio

Text description provided by the architects. The lines include curves, verticals, and horizons, all of which are the main elements of its concept and design.

Save this picture!
© Kyleyu Photo Stuio
© Kyleyu Photo Stuio
Save this picture!
1F Plan
1F Plan
Save this picture!
© Kyleyu Photo Stuio
© Kyleyu Photo Stuio

Although its base is not wide, the height is its advantage, which allows us to take a vertical vector into work. The demarcation of public and private zones is formed by a rose golden winding staircase that connects two floors and a back-horizontal wine cabinet.

Save this picture!
© Kyleyu Photo Stuio
© Kyleyu Photo Stuio
Save this picture!
© Kyleyu Photo Stuio
© Kyleyu Photo Stuio

The living room remains a high-ceiling and vertical structure, and an iron bookcase-wall with strong horizontal lines matches within. The wide floor-to-ceiling window can extend the scenery and bring some pleasing views into daily life. The kitchen, kitchen island, and table are set on a single line, inspiring the versatility of daily life and friend gatherings. On the kitchen island, a golden-lined chandelier echoes an amusement with the rose golden winding staircase.

Save this picture!
© Kyleyu Photo Stuio
© Kyleyu Photo Stuio

In the bedrooms on the 2nd floor, a high permeability is maintained. The spaces of 1st and 2nd floor are like lighting cases stacked together. The spliced wooden floor gives an atmosphere of finesse and warmth. The various light is projected in different time and angles. The beauty of light and shadow is like an eternal vibration, continuously pulsating.

Save this picture!
© Kyleyu Photo Stuio
© Kyleyu Photo Stuio

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
PENY HSIEH INTERIORS
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interior Design Taiwan
Cite: "Light and Lines / PENY HSIEH INTERIORS" 03 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/913869/light-and-lines-peny-hsieh-interiors/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Kyleyu Photo Stuio

光引呈线住宅 / PENY HSIEH INTERIORS

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream