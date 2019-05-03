Light and Lines / PENY HSIEH INTERIORS

+ 28

Text description provided by the architects. The lines include curves, verticals, and horizons, all of which are the main elements of its concept and design.

Although its base is not wide, the height is its advantage, which allows us to take a vertical vector into work. The demarcation of public and private zones is formed by a rose golden winding staircase that connects two floors and a back-horizontal wine cabinet.

The living room remains a high-ceiling and vertical structure, and an iron bookcase-wall with strong horizontal lines matches within. The wide floor-to-ceiling window can extend the scenery and bring some pleasing views into daily life. The kitchen, kitchen island, and table are set on a single line, inspiring the versatility of daily life and friend gatherings. On the kitchen island, a golden-lined chandelier echoes an amusement with the rose golden winding staircase.

In the bedrooms on the 2nd floor, a high permeability is maintained. The spaces of 1st and 2nd floor are like lighting cases stacked together. The spliced wooden floor gives an atmosphere of finesse and warmth. The various light is projected in different time and angles. The beauty of light and shadow is like an eternal vibration, continuously pulsating.