  Goose Hut / GOLUCCI INTERIOR ARCHITECTS

Goose Hut / GOLUCCI INTERIOR ARCHITECTS

  • 23:00 - 1 April, 2019
Goose Hut / GOLUCCI INTERIOR ARCHITECTS
Goose Hut / GOLUCCI INTERIOR ARCHITECTS, © Haha Lu
© Haha Lu

© Haha Lu

© Haha Lu
© Haha Lu

Text description provided by the architects. Goose Hut season store is located in Beijing city centre—Beijingfun, which has a special geographical location and Beijing style cultural resources. It is between dashilar to the south and Tiananmen Square to the north. As a restaurant brand that paying attentions to culture experience, all conditions around the restaurant are very superior. Then it comes to a really hard question that how to define the forth store.

© Haha Lu
© Haha Lu

Beijingfun is a commercial block with deep heritage, which is different from common projects. Each of commercial units is connected by traditional gallery bridges. It is like a large garden. So when you walk into the block, you won’t feel noisy. On the contrary, it is comfortable. Whether Goose Hut season store can be integrated with this commercial district is something we must consider.

© Haha Lu
© Haha Lu
axonometric
axonometric
© Haha Lu
© Haha Lu

According to the existing pedestrian flow, there are four entrances and exits, one to the outdoor platform, one to underground garage, and the other two are facing other stores. If we design by using conventional idea, it will completely lose its characteristics of BeijingFun. Therefore, we spent more time thinking about how to integrate the restaurant with the environment and how to catch the inspiration from traditional culture, such as courtyards, gallery bridges , gardens and so on…

© Haha Lu
© Haha Lu

Time and time again, we found the concept of designing and tried to create courtyards in the whole restaurant. The yard is the goal concept, and then we rebuilt the new spaces (rooms and compartments) in this garden. All the corridors formed by Chinese gallery bridges, which is a wonderful idea.

© Haha Lu
© Haha Lu

When people enter the space from several entrances, they won’t feel it like a restaurant, but only a part of the garden, could be a house, landscape, an art or a yard. You will never see the whole view when you walk into this space.

© Haha Lu
© Haha Lu

Later, the number of guests was increasing, and some people said they could not find the entrance and exit or even lost their way/ With more guests coming to the restaurant and doubt that where is the entrance and exit. I think with a silent chuckle. Isn’t it lovely to be lost in such a wonderful courtyard?

© Haha Lu
© Haha Lu

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: "Goose Hut / GOLUCCI INTERIOR ARCHITECTS" 01 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/913864/goose-hut-golucci-interior-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Haha Lu

北京雁舍四季餐厅 / 古鲁奇室内设计

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

