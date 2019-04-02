Inside Outside House / Joshua Mulders Architects

+ 15

Text description provided by the architects. This house is located in an older part of Sydney, close to the city center, and surrounded by mostly smaller parcels of land with an individual, dual occupancy and terrace house configurations. The property was a larger block of land than typical for the area which encouraged creativity and room to explore different possibilities. The project was commissioned by a couple with a young family whose vision was to create a home that they can create long-lasting memories with family and friends.

This was always described as their “forever home”. In creating successful architecture, it is not only the responsibility of the architect to ensure all perceivable opportunities and expectations are met; the clients have a great responsibility to be open and willing to embrace and even encourage this creative exploration of opportunities. We found that these clients had this creative respect which is evident in the end result of the project.

The majority of the existing fabric to the front part of the house was retained and remediated. It was intended to have a clear separation between the old and the new parts of the house. This separation was created by a small central courtyard which opens up towards the north and encourages light and ventilation amenity. A direct relationship to the rear yard and pool was emphasized through large format floor to ceiling glass sliding doors. The exterior entertaining area has a direct relationship to the interior, extending the full width of the addition.

The entertaining area was designed with the intention of it being a multi-functional outdoor/indoor living zone used in all types of weather. The angular architectural direction of the rear façade was conceptualized and evolved through local controls of overshadowing and solar access to neighbors. These constraints were embraced and assisted in developing a unique design. Further highlighting the angular architecture was the design of the pool and entertainment deck which reinforced this unique design.