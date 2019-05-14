World
  7. The Pit House / bUd studio

The Pit House / bUd studio

  • 00:00 - 14 May, 2019
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
The Pit House / bUd studio
The Pit House / bUd studio, Car Workshop. Image © Big fish photography
Car Workshop. Image © Big fish photography

Exterior Facade. Image © Big fish photography Red Underarm Space. Image © Big fish photography Car Workshop. Image © Big fish photography Driving Train in the Frame. Image © Big fish photography

  • Architects

    bUd studio

  • Location

    ITOWN CP3, Fanshi, Chaoyang District, Beijing, China

  • Category

    Store

  • Lead Architects

    Teng Gao, Yan Jiao

  • Clients

    The Pit House

  • Area

    410.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Big fish photography
Exterior Facade. Image © Big fish photography
Exterior Facade. Image © Big fish photography

Text description provided by the architects. For car enthusiasts,

Public Area Entrance. Image © Big fish photography
Public Area Entrance. Image © Big fish photography

cars can be everything except vehicles.

Because it is not satisfied with the single-use function of the existing car-related space,

Red Underarm Space. Image © Big fish photography
Red Underarm Space. Image © Big fish photography
Car Workshop. Image © Big fish photography
Car Workshop. Image © Big fish photography

bUd studio has been invited by “The Pit House” to re-create an open interactive,

Step Staircase Exhibition. Image © Big fish photography
Step Staircase Exhibition. Image © Big fish photography

functional and dynamic social experiment site for the brand.

Driving Train in the Frame. Image © Big fish photography
Driving Train in the Frame. Image © Big fish photography

I hope that through this design, whether it is vehicle cleaning, repair, modification, brand display, event rental, or simple meals, parties,

2F Window. Image © Big fish photography
2F Window. Image © Big fish photography

every car enthusiast can come here to find what they need.

2F Terrance. Image © Big fish photography
2F Terrance. Image © Big fish photography

Project location

bUd studio
Cite: "The Pit House / bUd studio" 14 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/913841/not-ready-the-pit-house-bud-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Car Workshop. Image © Big fish photography

The Pit House / 上建下筑工作室

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

