The Pit House / bUd studio

Architects
LocationITOWN CP3, Fanshi, Chaoyang District, Beijing, China
Category
Lead ArchitectsTeng Gao, Yan Jiao
ClientsThe Pit House
Area410.0 m2
Project Year2018
Photographs
Text description provided by the architects. For car enthusiasts,
cars can be everything except vehicles.
Because it is not satisfied with the single-use function of the existing car-related space,
bUd studio has been invited by “The Pit House” to re-create an open interactive,
functional and dynamic social experiment site for the brand.
I hope that through this design, whether it is vehicle cleaning, repair, modification, brand display, event rental, or simple meals, parties,
every car enthusiast can come here to find what they need.