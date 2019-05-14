The Pit House / bUd studio

Save this picture! Car Workshop. Image © Big fish photography

Text description provided by the architects. For car enthusiasts,

cars can be everything except vehicles.

Because it is not satisfied with the single-use function of the existing car-related space,

bUd studio has been invited by “The Pit House” to re-create an open interactive,

functional and dynamic social experiment site for the brand.

I hope that through this design, whether it is vehicle cleaning, repair, modification, brand display, event rental, or simple meals, parties,

every car enthusiast can come here to find what they need.