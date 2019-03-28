World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. ARQUITECTURA-G
  6. 2018
  7. House in La Floresta / ARQUITECTURA-G

House in La Floresta / ARQUITECTURA-G

  • 01:00 - 28 March, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House in La Floresta / ARQUITECTURA-G
Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

© José Hevia © José Hevia © José Hevia © José Hevia + 29

  • Architects

    ARQUITECTURA-G

  • Location

    Floresta, Spain

  • Category

    Houses

  • Structure consultant

    Eskubi Turró Arquitectes SLP

  • Technical architect

    Vinclament, Xavier Badia

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    José Hevia
Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Text description provided by the architects. Halfway in between Barcelona and Sant Cugat, la Floresta is a low density neighbourhood placed in Collserola mountains. An unorganized constellation of houses sprinkles the hills covered with plenty of vegetation. In la Floresta there is place for both dirt and asphalt roads, as well as for recently built houses and constructions from the 50’s.

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

The intervention replaces precisely a small construction self-built in the 60’s by the client’s parents which is demolished due to its severe pathologies. The plot has a steep slope and the project uses the small terrace where the old house used to be as its base. The project is developed in two levels and is envisioned as a family reunion space, with an open ground floor and 3 bedrooms on the first floor. 

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia
Save this picture!
Save this picture!

The openings on the facade aim to strengthen the relationship of the house with the plot and the forest. The first floor rotates in relation to the ground floor defining a series of skylights and small terraces that leave space for the nearby tree crowns to get closer to the facade. 

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

The interior of the house is characterized by its great simplicity, and it is the structure itself that defines the main interior finishes, with raw wood for the walls and bright one on the floor, looking for the exterior to be part of the interior through the reflections. 

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

The house is a wooden box covered with a steel sheet placed on a simple concrete base.

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

The structure of the project is composed by laminated timber panels. These panels are used as a load bearing wall when placed in vertical position and with a shallower section and the help of laminated fir beams, as the slab when placed in horizontal position.  

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Regarding the cladding, the load bearing walls’ outer face is covered with 10cm insulation. Vertical wooden strips are placed in between the insulation slabs and the ensemble is covered with a tyvek sheet. The strips perform as the support for the omega steel sections that hold the galvanized waved steel plate that finishes the facade. 

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
ARQUITECTURA-G
Office

Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Spain
Cite: "House in La Floresta / ARQUITECTURA-G" [Casa en La Floresta / ARQUITECTURA-G] 28 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/913830/house-in-la-floresta-arquitectura-g/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream