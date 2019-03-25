World
  7. Las Américas Community Center / POLO

Las Américas Community Center / POLO

Las Américas Community Center / POLO
Las Américas Community Center / POLO, © Blackline producciones audiovisuales
© Blackline producciones audiovisuales

© Blackline producciones audiovisuales © Blackline producciones audiovisuales © Blackline producciones audiovisuales © Blackline producciones audiovisuales + 19

  • Architects

    POLO

  • Location

    Mar del Plata, Buenos Aires, Argentina

  • Category

    Community Center

  • Project

    Dirección de Proyectos y Hábitat – Municipio de General Pueyrredón; Arq. Leonardo Jauregui (POLO); Arq. Gustavo Gomez Jones; Arq. Adrián Olivero

  • Area

    340.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Blackline producciones audiovisuales
© Blackline producciones audiovisuales
© Blackline producciones audiovisuales

Text description provided by the architects. In a peripheral neighborhood of the city, there is the possibility of providing community equipment to a small low-income housing.

© Blackline producciones audiovisuales
© Blackline producciones audiovisuales
Axonométrica
Axonométrica
© Blackline producciones audiovisuales
© Blackline producciones audiovisuales

The building is considered as a flexible container capable of having programs such as classrooms, offices or any activity that neighbors might need in the future. A roof with slope allows the entry of natural light, generating a kind of virtual gallery from which all potential spaces of use are used.

Metal shutters integrate these spaces with the access plaza. This square, austere and appropriable serves as the consolidated edge of a street that seems forgotten, even if it is the only connection with the city.

© Blackline producciones audiovisuales
© Blackline producciones audiovisuales

Project location

Cite: "Las Américas Community Center / POLO" [Centro Comunitario Barrio Las Américas / POLO] 25 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. María Francisca González) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/913822/las-americas-community-center-polo/> ISSN 0719-8884

