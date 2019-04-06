World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential
  4. Spain
  5. CAVAA Arquitectes
  6. 2019
  7. Laia House / CAVAA Arquitectes

Laia House / CAVAA Arquitectes

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Laia House / CAVAA Arquitectes
Save this picture!
© Filippo Poli
© Filippo Poli

© Filippo Poli © Filippo Poli © Filippo Poli © Filippo Poli + 15

Save this picture!
© Filippo Poli
© Filippo Poli

Text description provided by the architects. This project was born from the idea of relating the spaces of this house through a common thread. It was created with the intention of formalizing a link that communicates the two ends of the apartment, materializing as a suspended ceiling that relates the existing and the new as a superposition.

Save this picture!
© Filippo Poli
© Filippo Poli
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Filippo Poli
© Filippo Poli

With less than 50 meters of surface, the house was divided into small rooms with little ventilation and lighting. These rooms were organized from a wide corridor that allowed to serve the different rooms.

Save this picture!
© Filippo Poli
© Filippo Poli

In order to continue understanding the house as a sequence of spaces, or as a single space; the intervention minimized the division of partitions, enhancing furniture, pavements and sliding doors; the division between stays.

To transmit this duality of the house we use materiality: using the roof as a unitary element in the sequence of rooms, and the pavement as that which divides the spaces.

Save this picture!
© Filippo Poli
© Filippo Poli

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
CAVAA Arquitectes
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Residential Spain
Cite: "Laia House / CAVAA Arquitectes" [Casa Laia / CAVAA Arquitectes] 06 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. María Francisca González) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/913820/laia-house-cavaa-arquitectes/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream