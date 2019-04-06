Laia House / CAVAA Arquitectes

+ 15

Architects CAVAA Arquitectes

Location Barcelona, Spain

Category Residential

Lead Architect Jordi Calbetó

Area 48.0 m2

Project Year 2019

Photographs Filippo Poli

Collaborators Federico Acetti, Pep Vinuesa

Project Management Build It More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This project was born from the idea of relating the spaces of this house through a common thread. It was created with the intention of formalizing a link that communicates the two ends of the apartment, materializing as a suspended ceiling that relates the existing and the new as a superposition.

With less than 50 meters of surface, the house was divided into small rooms with little ventilation and lighting. These rooms were organized from a wide corridor that allowed to serve the different rooms.

In order to continue understanding the house as a sequence of spaces, or as a single space; the intervention minimized the division of partitions, enhancing furniture, pavements and sliding doors; the division between stays.

To transmit this duality of the house we use materiality: using the roof as a unitary element in the sequence of rooms, and the pavement as that which divides the spaces.