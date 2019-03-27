Aculco House / PPAA Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados

+ 26

Architects PPAA Arquitectos Asociados, Alfonso de la Concha Rojas

Location Mexico

Category Houses

Lead Architect Pablo Pérez Palacios, Alfonso de la Concha Rojas, Miguel Vargas Terán, Jose Luis Jimenez Rojas, BVG ingenierías

Area 90.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Rafael Gamo

Text description provided by the architects. The Aculco project is a holiday home completely disconnected from the city in the middle of nature. It works as a resting space connected to the natural environment, close to impressive cliffs.

The place was found by two brothers who love outdoor activities during a climbing trip and for whom the project was built. When they fell in love with the area, they acquired it and cared for it for several years (it was even reforested) before deciding to build it. The architectural project sought that the house dialogue with the environment.

The minimum need for maintenance was sought, and above all, the proximity to the external environment. The construction is based on solid quarry block walls of the place, mud floor, wood and glass; and all the materials were preserved in their natural state.

With clean spaces, the construction becomes just a container of views. On the other hand, we are faced with the challenge during the work of causing the least negative impact on the environment, and having access, at the same time, to personnel services and materials in an isolated place.