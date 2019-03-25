World
  7. House Entremuros / Bassico Arquitectos

House Entremuros / Bassico Arquitectos

House Entremuros / Bassico Arquitectos
House Entremuros / Bassico Arquitectos
  • Architects

    Bassico Arquitectos

  • Location

    Retiro, Antioquia, Colombia

  • Category

    Residential

  • Lead Architects

    Paola Álvarez, Jorge Gaviria, David Martínez, Luis Gaviria, Gabriel Martínez y José Rodas

  • Area

    300.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Artefacto
Text description provided by the architects. The house is configured as a composition of robust vertical and horizontal planes. Heavy stoned walls on which the covering rests.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Its design avoids the box as a spatial container, it disfigures it, supresses some of its sides and extends the others as a strategy to catch the near and far landscape, building a single space with it.

Inside, the extended walls frame the visuals and expand the domestic space, whilst from the outside they protect the intimacy of the home.

The house seeks to be sober, simple, raised with noble materials that time will embellish: Limestone, rusted steel, wood and concrete.

About this office
Bassico Arquitectos
Office

Cite: "House Entremuros / Bassico Arquitectos" [Casa Entremuros / Bassico Arquitectos] 25 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. María Francisca González) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/913814/house-entremuros-bassico-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

