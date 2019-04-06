World
Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Rustic Charm Inn / ams

  • 23:00 - 6 April, 2019
Rustic Charm Inn / ams
© Ran Zhang, Sooman
Rustic Charm Inn / ams, © Ran Zhang, Sooman
© Ran Zhang, Sooman

© Ran Zhang, Sooman © Ran Zhang, Sooman © Ran Zhang, Sooman Time room. Image © Ran Zhang, Sooman + 26

  • Architects

    ams

  • Location

    Minyi village, Pudong, Shanghai, China

  • Category

    Renovation

  • Lead Architect

    Sooman

  • Other Participants

    He Zou, Kuanyong Jin

  • Area

    1000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Ran Zhang, Sooman
© Ran Zhang, Sooman
© Ran Zhang, Sooman
© Ran Zhang, Sooman

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a small village next to Disney in Shanghai's pudong district, the Rustic Charm Inn is a three-story boutique guesthouse hotel with just 16 rooms, converted from four residential houses and pigsties.

© Ran Zhang, Sooman
© Ran Zhang, Sooman
© Ran Zhang, Sooman

The inward-looking courtyard is the starting point of this design. The high stone walls in the west open the city further, and the incomplete walls parallel to the two buildings in the north separate the neighboring villages, approaching the inner courtyard space that is more suspicious, mysterious and weakens the desire.

© Ran Zhang, Sooman
© Ran Zhang, Sooman
© Ran Zhang, Sooman
Save this picture!
Courtyard outdoor platform. Image © Ran Zhang, Sooman
Courtyard outdoor platform. Image © Ran Zhang, Sooman

In order to generate the tension and texture of the space, several inner courtyards were extended from the original building, one facing north and south and the other facing east and west.This makes the guest rooms on the first floor not only more quiet and private, but also with the outside of the city in the polar changes. Guest rooms through the courtyard through the high and low strewn at random and crisscross of the courtyard wall and the external have a selective dialogue, the region of the city opened more.

Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan

The use of a smooth logic will be the whole building with another simple logic and material wrapped up, two roofs connected into a piece, the front and rear left after the process of change of the wooden house has dynamic, interspersed between the wooden grille of the white mechanism will be white wall and white clouds together, it seems that the whole building is floating up. The upward ramp in the middle moves the vision to the sky. The right scale of the ramp gives the guests a feeling of crossing the country road and echoes the shape of the village behind. The dramatic change of the steel plate also makes the walk more dignified and wild.

© Ran Zhang, Sooman
© Ran Zhang, Sooman
© Ran Zhang, Sooman
Save this picture!
Time room. Image © Ran Zhang, Sooman
Time room. Image © Ran Zhang, Sooman

The window holes and floor-to-ceiling Windows of the guest rooms on the second floor allow the outdoor scenery to be introduced into the interior to form a differentiated view.A north-south window view connects the bamboo forest on the other side of the river to the unused green space on the north, exposing the guest rooms to a more wild nature.

© Ran Zhang, Sooman
© Ran Zhang, Sooman
© Ran Zhang, Sooman

To the end of the super-large frame hole ramps and blue sky link together, let you through a lost memory of the time tunnel.Constantly changing white walls erase the tedious memories of the past and guide you to better bring the scenery into your visual category

Save this picture!
Overlooking the courtyard. Image © Ran Zhang, Sooman
Overlooking the courtyard. Image © Ran Zhang, Sooman
© Ran Zhang, Sooman
© Ran Zhang, Sooman
© Ran Zhang, Sooman

There is a place in Shanghai where you can forget time, place, trouble and yourself...

© Ran Zhang, Sooman
© Ran Zhang, Sooman
© Ran Zhang, Sooman

Project location

About this office
ams
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

