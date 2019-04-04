World
  Dongsi 5Lmeet / DAGA Architects

Dongsi 5Lmeet / DAGA Architects

  4 April, 2019
Dongsi 5Lmeet / DAGA Architects
© wutou
© wutou

Facade design is always very challenging in Hutong alley that can not against the gray historic environment. A lot of tile pile up to form part of the wall in the entrance. Image © wutou

  • Interiors Designers

    DAGA Architects

  • Location

    5Lmeet No. 88, Dongsijiutiao, Dongcheng District, Beijing, China

  • Category

    Interior Design

  • Lead Architect

    Jianghai Shen

  • Design Team

    Xiaowei Ren, Yunfei Xu

  • Area

    2200.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    wutou
Facade design is always very challenging in Hutong alley that can not against the gray historic environment. A lot of tile pile up to form part of the wall in the entrance. Image © wutou
Facade design is always very challenging in Hutong alley that can not against the gray historic environment. A lot of tile pile up to form part of the wall in the entrance. Image © wutou

Text description provided by the architects. 5Lmeet is located in a narrow Hutong alleyway within Second Ring Road in Beijing. The project itself was an abandoned soy sauce factory surrounded by the old gray-tiled buildings . It is not far from the historical Duan Qirui Prime Minister’s Office, and next door is the old residents living for decades. 5Lmeet is an innovative space in an old community. Client and design firm worked together to study the social and spatial requirements of activities space to provide design input conditions. Operating team and designers in-depth communication ensured that the project content and future interaction with the perfect combination of space.

Glass skylight . Image © wutou
Glass skylight . Image © wutou

5Lmeet includes restaurants, bookstore, self-service shop, offices and apartments although area is not large.

11㎡star room with skylight . Image © wutou
11㎡star room with skylight . Image © wutou

The design concept of the project is originated from enclosing culture of traditional Chinese courtyard. The “floating island” is formed by cutting the floor, the traditional architectural culture view is expounded with modern technique. This transparent display space in the internal space becomes the most important feature . “Floating island” becomes the most efficient use of the region with a hundred activities per month.

Analysis daigram
Analysis daigram

The project space is very cramped and dark before renovation. So firstly cut some large holes to connect different floors and allow sunlight come in from roof, make internal space more rich. At the same time the patio is also a good advertising and art installation display area, make space more flexible and creative.

© wutou
© wutou
© wutou
© wutou

Combination of “floating”exhibition space and old beams shows the historical memory. A huge white lighting film in the ceiling of underground co-working space make the exhibition space above looks like “floating” in sky as the visual center.

© wutou
© wutou

The white cement corridor connects all the restaurants and retails around with wood floor.

© wutou
© wutou

Feel like enter a bright different world when go down to underground co-working floor.

Co-working space. Image © wutou
Co-working space. Image © wutou

Table tennis table be used as entertainment and flexible office desk. Provide storage, shower, sports supplies and a series of professional services for the runners. Sports enthusiast can have a rest in this most traditional Beijing Hutong districts.

Bar in co-working space. Image © wutou
Bar in co-working space. Image © wutou

Increase the rest space by adding a bay window in the apartment rooms in second floor.

Apartment corridor and outdoor rest platform. Image © wutou
Apartment corridor and outdoor rest platform. Image © wutou

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: "Dongsi 5Lmeet / DAGA Architects" 04 Apr 2019. ArchDaily.

