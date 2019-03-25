World
  Dominique Perrault Designs Athletes' Village for Paris 2024 Olympics

Dominique Perrault Designs Athletes' Village for Paris 2024 Olympics

Dominique Perrault Designs Athletes' Village for Paris 2024 Olympics
Dominique Perrault Designs Athletes' Village for Paris 2024 Olympics, Paris 2024 Athletes' Village. Image Courtesy of Dominique Perrault Architecture
Paris 2024 Athletes' Village. Image Courtesy of Dominique Perrault Architecture

French architect Dominique Perrault has revealed the new masterplan and vision for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic village. Located in the city's Seine-Saint-Denis district, the village was designed to integrate with the existing urban fabric along the banks of the river. Combining housing and offices with diverse programs, the project spans over 119,000 square meters across its entirety. At the conclusion of the games, the village is designed to become a new permanent community in Paris.

Paris 2024 Athletes' Village. Image Courtesy of Dominique Perrault Architecture

Paris 2024 Athletes' Village. Image Courtesy of Dominique Perrault Architecture
Paris 2024 Athletes' Village. Image Courtesy of Dominique Perrault Architecture
Paris 2024 Athletes' Village. Image Courtesy of Dominique Perrault Architecture
Paris 2024 Athletes' Village. Image Courtesy of Dominique Perrault Architecture

The village plan was imagined as a garden city that includes over 2,400 housing units for athletes and will be connected to both vehicular access and public transport. The project was formed as a series of open blocks organized around views and daylight that are also oriented towards the Seine River. The design features a series of parkways that spread throughout the plan and are integrated with the landscape. These include pathways, terraces and promenades through the housing and along the riverbank. 

The athletes' village is set to break ground in early 2020 with a scheduled competition in the fall of 2023. In turn, after the Olympics are over the housing development aims to open to new tenants as early as 2025.

Cite: Eric Baldwin. "Dominique Perrault Designs Athletes' Village for Paris 2024 Olympics" 25 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/913790/dominique-perrault-designs-athletes-village-for-paris-2024-olympics/> ISSN 0719-8884

