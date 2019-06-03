485 Marin Residential Building / HWKN

+ 20

Text description provided by the architects. Hollwich Kushner designed this multi-family residential building as a transition between the nearby brownstone neighborhood Hamilton Park and the Newport, a dense section of the city that offers quick access to New York. Red brick ties the building to its context, while its scale responds to the growing demand for living space in this transit-rich neighborhood.

A stepped slice through the building—called the valley—lends the building its iconic form while creating private terraces for residents and maintaining neighbors’ views to Manhattan. Large windows on the ground floor enhance visual connectivity between the lobby and the street, embedding the building in the neighborhood.

The amenity floor was designed as a warren of distinct rooms that remain visually connected to one another, creating a communal area that offers semi-private spaces to work, socialize, and relax.