World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cultural Architecture
  4. Brazil
  5. Brasil Arquitetura
  6. 2004
  7. Girassol Pavilion / Brasil Arquitetura

Girassol Pavilion / Brasil Arquitetura

  • 13:00 - 23 March, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Girassol Pavilion / Brasil Arquitetura
Save this picture!
Girassol Pavilion / Brasil Arquitetura, © Daniel Ducci
© Daniel Ducci

© Daniel Ducci © Daniel Ducci © Daniel Ducci © Daniel Ducci + 26

  • Architects

    Brasil Arquitetura

  • Location

    São Paulo, São Paulo State, Brazil

  • Category

    Pavillion

  • Authors

    Francisco Fanucci, Marcelo Ferraz and Cicero Ferraz Cruz

  • Area

    440.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2004

  • Photographs

    Daniel Ducci
Save this picture!
© Daniel Ducci
© Daniel Ducci

Text description provided by the architects. A metallic structure gives to the discreet building support, accommodate at the unevenness ground in declivity, at Vila Madalena. It´s not a house, it´s not a club, it´s not a party hall, it´s not a gym, it´s not an atelier: it´s a little bit of each, all reunited, It has been called at the beginning of the process of Everything Pavillion.

Save this picture!
© Daniel Ducci
© Daniel Ducci
Save this picture!
Ground and Rooftop Plans
Ground and Rooftop Plans
Save this picture!
© Daniel Ducci
© Daniel Ducci

Two big metallic flipped beams, à lá Mies van der Rohe at Crown Hall, support a straight roof with secondary metallic structure, as well, discharging all the weight to the ground in four metallic pillars. On both plot lateral borders, two big walls are structural elements, dividing the weight with the pillars and making the closure. The pillars have milestone function for the big metallic doors that open to front and back of the lot, big openings, as planes hangar, creating complete crossed ventilation and integrating internal and external spaces. 

Save this picture!
© Daniel Ducci
© Daniel Ducci

These doors, that measure approximately 3x3m with internal metallic structure, are closed by a configuration of panels, alternated between glass, flat steel sheet and can slide to any position is required on the big span of the shed structure. A concrete prop wall has the cut from ground adjustment and supports the front part of the structure.

Save this picture!
© Daniel Ducci
© Daniel Ducci

On the program, a big kitchen, sauna, warm pool, spaces to rest and even living, spaces to create surround that we could call an indoor square. At the entrance, between the wall that closes the contact with the street, an intimate garden with a lot of vegetation and fish tanks. At the back, joining the big ‘square’ space and pool deck a backer–stair, like Alvar Aalto stairs, make a connection with a small soccer field finishing the uses. Multiple spaces, everything pavilion.

Save this picture!
© Daniel Ducci
© Daniel Ducci

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Brasil Arquitetura
Office

Products:

Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Pavillion Brazil
Cite: "Girassol Pavilion / Brasil Arquitetura" [Pavilhão Girassol / Brasil Arquitetura] 23 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/913735/girassol-pavilion-brasil-arquitetura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream