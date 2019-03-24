World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Loft
  4. South Korea
  5. arcave
  6. 2019
  7. Loft Junghwa Dong / arcave

Loft Junghwa Dong / arcave

  • 21:00 - 24 March, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Loft Junghwa Dong / arcave
Save this picture!
Loft Junghwa Dong / arcave, © Kyungsub Shin
© Kyungsub Shin

© Kyungsub Shin © Kyungsub Shin © Kyungsub Shin © Kyungsub Shin + 18

  • Planting Consultation

    Jisook Yim (Floral Designer of Saison Fleurie)
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Kyungsub Shin
© Kyungsub Shin

Text description provided by the architects. Loft Junghwa-dong is a single bedroom residence located on the top floor of a 30-year-old industrial building. The client is a single, career-driven woman, and she has a keen interest in well-being. Upon her request, this double height, double sided green wall was created as the centerpiece of the residence.

Save this picture!
© Kyungsub Shin
© Kyungsub Shin
Save this picture!
Lower Level Plan
Lower Level Plan
Save this picture!
© Kyungsub Shin
© Kyungsub Shin

Measuring 2.1 by 4.5 meters, the green wall acts as a screen that divides the living area from the entrance. The green wall is comprised of 56 slightly different units, together creating a continuous flow. The units can be easily removed from the wall for maintenance.

Save this picture!
© Kyungsub Shin
© Kyungsub Shin

Next to the green wall is a new staircase that connects the main living room and the bedroom upstairs. The residence has a small kitchen, walk-in closet, toilet, laundry room, and an open plan dining and living area on the main floor. There is a small bedroom with a bathroom on the upper floor.

Save this picture!
© Kyungsub Shin
© Kyungsub Shin

The material palette has been chosen to blur the difference between the old and the new. The concrete, limestone color tile floor, stained plywood, and teak floor create harmony rather than contrast. The existing concrete structure has been selectively exposed adding roughness, and the stained lauan plywood and teak floor add warmth to space.

Save this picture!
© Kyungsub Shin
© Kyungsub Shin
Save this picture!
Exploded Axonometry
Exploded Axonometry
Save this picture!
© Kyungsub Shin
© Kyungsub Shin

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
arcave
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Loft Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors South Korea
Cite: "Loft Junghwa Dong / arcave" 24 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/913727/loft-junghwa-dong-arcave/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream