New Headquarters of the Shalom Community / Brasil Arquitetura

  • 14:00 - 22 April, 2019
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
New Headquarters of the Shalom Community / Brasil Arquitetura
New Headquarters of the Shalom Community / Brasil Arquitetura, © Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

© Nelson Kon © Nelson Kon © Nelson Kon © Nelson Kon + 20

  • Architects

    Brasil Arquitetura

  • Location

    Rua Fiandeiras, 295 - Itaim Bibi, São Paulo - SP, 04545-001, Brazil

  • Category

    Religious Buildings

  • Authors

    Francisco Fanucci, Marcelo Ferraz and Gabriel Grinspum

  • Area

    4300.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2007

  • Photographs

    Nelson Kon

  • Design Team

    Anne Dieterich, Anselmo Turazzi, Beatriz Marques, Carol Moreira, Carlos Arellano, Cícero Ferraz Cruz, Fabiana Paiva, Felipe Zene, Fred Meyer, Gabriel Mendonça, Laura Ferraz, Luciana Dornellas, Marcos Cartum, Natália Coachman, Pedro Del Guerra, Pedro Vannucchi, Rebeca Grinspum, Thomas Kelley, Victor Gurgel, Vinicius Spira
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

Text description provided by the architects. Build a supportive and Pacific world just will be possible with the reunion from all people ‘stones’. Two big concrete walls (cyclopean on appearance). Built with a large variety of stones, from different origins and colors – sandstone, granite, basalt, marble, limestone, etc. – will structure physical and symbolically the new Shalom community center. Stones that perpetuate the memories from a time (or time memories), brought from most different nooks by everyone that take part from Shalom community activities.

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
Situation Plan
Situation Plan
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

We implanted the building in the lot longitudinal direction, and the principal entrance in Fiandeiras street and secondary entrance in Cavazzola street aligning with the walls from the adjacent house, aiming a larger garden space on the setbacks integrated to the gorgeous trees on the Ribeirão Claro street.

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

Ground floor, including the grass garden, will be implanted in a 1,00m elevation above surrounding streets, like a floating plateau. Underneath, two garage pavements and some support area; above. Three pavements that will receive the proposed program: on the roof, two uncovered sports court.

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

