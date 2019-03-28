Water Pavilion / Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño + Simetría Estudio de Arquitectura + #localista

+ 29

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Considering that an eco duct is defined based on the interaction between the water network and the natural water harvesting, the project proposes to use the water as a transforming element. Adding the factor of time to the formula of design creates a collective experience of observing how the pavilion transforms in colours and textures according to the seasons, the rusting of the pavilion will become what the flowers are for the eco duct, the irrefutable triumph of nature over tectonics.

Part of the architectural programming is rooted in the central block where the classroom for the workshops, as well as the bathroom and storage, are located. The envelope that gives essence to our pavilion is supported by perimeter piles, which in turn allows the unlimited possibilities of realizing an activity and to enjoy the space in itself without losing connection to the urban environment.

Three planes rotated towards the sky over their shortest vertex allow the tectonic object to subtly touch the site and to virtually define the spaces contained in it, as well as the contour/void ratio and the limits of the interior/exterior. The volume is formed by the boundary of the property, emerging from a point to create accessibility to the exhibition area.

The proposal virtually projects the space contained in the site, marking the urban layout and respecting the collective flow, as in the case of the urban landscape seen through elevated panels that define the contour/void ratio and the limits of the interior/exterior. The bathroom was designed and executed on site for people with disabilities, a wastewater treatment system was also installed using biofilter bags that degrade and separate the sewage, to later infiltrate it to the soil with cacti vegetation. The collection of water for the bathroom is obtained from the rainwater collection of the classroom roof and is stored in a cistern of 1 m3, reducing the maintenance costs of the pavilion.

The concept of the project is based on the appropriation of the space, without being invasive with the same site; because of this, the first objective was to reduce the covered and constructed square meters to a minimum without losing the essential areas of the pavilion. Generating vertical envelopes that seemingly cover more cubic meters was one of the first spatial strategies. In turn, this new space, that used to be a roundabout in an idle state, serves as a buffer for the environment highly contaminated by vehicular and auditory contamination. Hence, the visual introspection through the extrusion of the envelope from one of its three points provides a balance, alienating the outside of the interior space in three-quarters of the pavilion.