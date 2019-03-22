World
  7. Vessel Public Landmark / Heatherwick Studio

Vessel Public Landmark / Heatherwick Studio

  • 03:00 - 22 March, 2019
Vessel Public Landmark / Heatherwick Studio
Vessel Public Landmark / Heatherwick Studio, Courtesy of Getty Images
  • Architects

    Heatherwick Studio

  • Location

    Hudson Yards, New York, NY 10001, United States

  • Category

    Landmarks & Monuments

  • Design Director

    Thomas Heatherwick

  • Group Leader

    Stuart Wood

  • Project Leader

    Laurence Dudeney

  • Project Team

    Charlotte Bovis, Einar Blixhavn, Antoine van Erp, Felipe Escudero, Thomas Farmer, Steven Howson, Jessica In, Nilufer Kocabas, Panagiota Kotsovinou, Barbara Lavickova, Alexander Laing, Elli Liverakou, Pippa Murphy, Luke Plumbley, Ivan Ucros Polley, Daniel Portilla, Jeff Powers, Matthew Pratt, Peter Romvári, Ville Saarikoski, Takashi Tsurumaki

  • Area

    2210.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Client

    Related, Oxford Properties Group

  • Design Engineer

    AKTII

  • Structural Engineer

    Thornton Tomasetti

  • Landscape Architects

    Nelson Byrd Woltz

  • Architect of Record

    KPF Associates

  • Steel Contractor

    Cimolai

  • Lift Contractor

    Cimolai Technologies

  • Cladding Contractor

    Permasteelia

  • Crowd Analysis

    ARUP

  • Lighting Designers

    L’Observateur

  • Project Management

    Tisham
    More Specs Less Specs
Courtesy of Michael Moran for Related-Oxford
Text description provided by the architects. Vessel is a new type of public landmark – a 16-storey circular climbing frame, with 2,465 steps, 80 landings and views across the Hudson River and Manhattan. It is the central feature of the main public square in the Hudson Yards development, one of the largest real estate projects in American history, which is transforming a former rail yard in Manhattan’s Upper West Side into a completely new neighbourhood, with more than five acres of new public spaces and gardens.

Courtesy of Francis Dzikowski for Related-Oxford
Courtesy of Heatherwick Studio
Courtesy of Michael Moran for Related-Oxford
Heatherwick Studio was asked to design a centrepiece for Hudson Yards, something that would welcome visitors into the heart of the district and create a new place to meet in Manhattan. Part of the challenge was to create something memorable that would not be overwhelmed by the surrounding cluster of towers, or the scale of the new public space above the train platform. Exploring different possibilities, the team started to narrow the parameters: it should be a memorable single object, not a series of objects dispersed throughout the space; rather than an inert, static sculpture, it should be a social encounter, which encourages activity and participation – it should be fun.

Courtesy of Michael Moran for Related-Oxford
By opening up voids between the steps to create a three- dimensional lattice, the public square could be stretched upwards, creating more than a mile of routes that could be explored in different ways. To create the continuous geometric pattern of the stepwell, with 154 interconnecting flights of stairs, the object had to be self-supporting – a discreet structural solution was required, which did not need additional columns and beams. This was resolved by inserting a steel spine between each pair of staircases, creating a natural division between ‘up’ and ‘down’. The raw welded steel of this structure is exposed to give the object clarity and integrity, and the underside of the staircases is clad in a deep copper-toned metal, setting them apart from the surrounding architecture.

Courtesy of Getty Images
Every element of the Vessel is bespoke, from the joints to the handrails. The 75 huge steel components were produced in Venice by specialist fabricator Cimolai, before being brought from Italy in six shipments, carried across the Hudson River by barge, and assembled on site in a process that took three years. Yet despite the size of the Vessel, it has been designed at a human scale, to be climbed, explored and enjoyed by New Yorkers and visitors – a simple structure, animated by people and the reflections of the square beneath.

Courtesy of Getty Images
Cite: "Vessel Public Landmark / Heatherwick Studio" 22 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/913699/vessel-public-landmark-heatherwick-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

