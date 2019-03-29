World
Between Office / Between Design

  29 March, 2019
Between Office / Between Design
Between Office / Between Design, Exterior. Image © RK.Chen
Exterior. Image © RK.Chen

Exterior. Image © RK.Chen Entrance. Image © RK.Chen Tea House. Image © RK.Chen Open Office. Image © RK.Chen

  • Interiors Designers

    Between Design

  • Location

    Wangyangcheng, Longyan, Fujian, China

  • Category

    Offices Interiors

  • Chief Designer

    Frog Bin Zhang, Ace Yang Chen

  • Soft Display

    Jssica Meng Liu

  • Construction Team

    Chaoranyinxiang

  • Area

    300.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    RK.Chen
Exterior. Image © RK.Chen
Exterior. Image © RK.Chen

Appearance 
Like the great sound is hard to hear, the splendid scene is invisible, the exterior of the building gives up the gaudy decoration, and a series of white pieces will purify the original messy site downstairs of the old house. It is like a line that marks the junction of old and new, creating a quiet space for people to stop.

Tea House. Image © RK.Chen
Tea House. Image © RK.Chen

Within the existing building boundaries, full natural light will be fully introduced into all office areas in the east, and over time, the pictures of plants will flow through the walls and change their positions. Space seems to be alive.

Exterior. Image © RK.Chen
Exterior. Image © RK.Chen

Entrance. Image © RK.Chen
Entrance. Image © RK.Chen

Entrance 
The large electric gate adds a very strong sense of style to the main entrance. The original space structure can not be used in the stairwell was made into a black block, guiding the entire space moving the line. As the light passes through the vacuum craft logo, the text image of the light appears on the black wall. 

Entrance. Image © RK.Chen
Entrance. Image © RK.Chen

The hanging fireplace adds a little warmth to space, and the black and white carpet embellishes it, and the soft and delicate single chair eliminates the elements that are too cold and rough. It makes people feel warm at the moment.

Entrance. Image © RK.Chen
Entrance. Image © RK.Chen

Tearoom 
Use the most primitive material texture to present the style and level of space. The wooden tea table and the stone walls, each period of ups and downs of memory, as if all recorded a story about nature.

Exterior. Image © RK.Chen
Exterior. Image © RK.Chen

In the middle, you can feel the soft, strong, quiet, or mysterious. Material lines define the rhythm of space between the invisible, comb it with logical cutting and redefine the posture of space.

Tea House. Image © RK.Chen
Tea House. Image © RK.Chen

Open office area 
In the most important office area of the design, designers make the most of the natural light and the interaction between interior and outdoor.

Open Office. Image © RK.Chen
Open Office. Image © RK.Chen

Here, what you can see is a space without any barrier, visual following the spatial dimension, feeling the space from the delicate control of intensity, so the team Feel relaxed at work,.Without too much decoration and cumbersome design, this space is the atmosphere most needed by creative workers.

Open Office. Image © RK.Chen
Open Office. Image © RK.Chen
Open Office. Image © RK.Chen
Open Office. Image © RK.Chen

Ace Office
The construction of the room was boldly exposed, and the original thick concrete columns and exquisite hard wall lamps eased the sense of the seriousness of the office and created a  relaxed atmosphere for the visitors.

Ace Office. Image © RK.Chen
Ace Office. Image © RK.Chen

Frog Office
The same method is applied to every office space, and the whole floor window becomes a natural space landscape, which is not only the focal point of the interior office but also the visual connection between the interior and the interior of the room.

Frog Office. Image © RK.Chen
Frog Office. Image © RK.Chen

Conference Room 
The conference room is mainly a team project to explore and usually as a part of the programme report. The overall unified tone atmosphere is easy to improve the concentration of personnel and maximize efficiency.

Meeting Room. Image © RK.Chen
Meeting Room. Image © RK.Chen

Toilet
The toilet is often the most easily overlooked space, but in fact, this is the area needs to consider functional details mostly.

Toilet. Image © RK.Chen
Toilet. Image © RK.Chen

The Stairs
The secret attic, which goes up the stairs is directly above the storeroom and toilet, and its main function is to use the rest area and storage space. It can provide

Storage Room. Image © RK.Chen
Storage Room. Image © RK.Chen

Project location

Cite: "Between Office / Between Design" 29 Mar 2019. ArchDaily.

Exterior. Image © RK.Chen

之間设计办公室 / 之間设计

